Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First United Bank & Trust Buys FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, CSX Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First United Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, CSX Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, 3M Co, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q3, First United Bank & Trust owns 163 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+united+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,335 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,512 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,512 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,195 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,292 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG)

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 47,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $409.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1414.641400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in CSX Corp by 199.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.983600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.129700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 462.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.65%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $166.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. First United Bank & Trust still held 3,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 42.9%. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First United Bank & Trust still held 4,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 27.63%. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. First United Bank & Trust still held 2,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST. Also check out:

1. FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST keeps buying
