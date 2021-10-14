First United Bank & Trust Buys FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, CSX Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: ESG, VSGX, FTGC, ILMN, WRK, SHOP, VNT, NVDA,
- Added Positions: CSX, HYD, RSP, IVV, DVY, IWR, VOO, IEFA, VUG, PGX, FLOT, EMB, PZA, IHI, VTV, FBND, AMZN, IWD, PRU, BND, IWM, DG, VZ, ZTS, VEA, ADSK, GPC, DLR, CRM, ISRG, GNRC, NEE, EOG, NUSC, ARKK, BAB, ICLN, XLY, TSLA, ECL, AMT, TFC, BMY, CSCO, DOW, LLY, ITW, TGT, FB, MRK, HD, TROW, IWO, IWS, DD, DHI, PHO, CMCSA, UNP, GBF, BLK, UNH, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, DHR, IGSB, VBR, VBK, HON, LOW, IEMG, SHM, AAPL, INTC, VB, XLK, XLRE, XLB, UPS, BX, VOT, IYW, SPY, T, IYT, DIA, ABBV, FTNT, XLC, D, CME, VCIT, XLI, XLP, AMGN, IYH, IJT, TTWO, MET, JNJ, IBM, XOM, BA, BRK.B, BDX, IYR, EEM, BAX, XLV,
- Sold Out: MO, QCOM, MMM, DUK, GME,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,335 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,512 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,512 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,195 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,292 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 47,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $409.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1414.641400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in CSX Corp by 199.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.983600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.129700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 462.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.65%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $166.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. First United Bank & Trust still held 3,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 42.9%. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First United Bank & Trust still held 4,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 27.63%. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. First United Bank & Trust still held 2,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.
