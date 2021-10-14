First United Bank & Trust Buys FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, CSX Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: ESG, VSGX, FTGC, ILMN, WRK, SHOP, VNT, NVDA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, CSX Corp, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, 3M Co, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q3, First United Bank & Trust owns 163 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST UNITED BANK & TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+united+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,335 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 80,512 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,512 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,195 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 26,292 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $103.61 and $110.78, with an estimated average price of $107.84. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 47,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.319000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $409.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1414.641400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in CSX Corp by 199.40%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.983600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $154.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.129700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 462.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.65%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $166.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. First United Bank & Trust still held 3,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 42.9%. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First United Bank & Trust still held 4,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First United Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 27.63%. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. First United Bank & Trust still held 2,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.