Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

IAM Advisory, LLC Buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IAM Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAM Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q3, IAM Advisory, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAM Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iam+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IAM Advisory, LLC
  1. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 1,053,863 shares, 40.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 376,736 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) - 258,924 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) - 160,999 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 251,423 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $91.593700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.21%. The holding were 1,053,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.59 and $57.23, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.159200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 376,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $79.06, with an estimated average price of $76.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.13%. The holding were 258,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.14 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 160,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 251,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.542000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 70,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of IAM Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

