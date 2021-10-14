Syquant Capital Sas Buys IHS Markit, Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Sells HealthEquity Inc, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Syquant Capital Sas Buys IHS Markit, Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Sells HealthEquity Inc, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Syquant Capital Sas (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, sells HealthEquity Inc, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc, , Futu Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2021Q3, Syquant Capital Sas owns 42 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syquant+capital+sas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS
  1. Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 1,691,663 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 469.20%
  2. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 193,730 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 357,100 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
  5. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 475,292 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 193,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $33.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 357,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 475,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 149,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.1 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 117,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61. The stock is now traded at around $329.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 22,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 469.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.58%. The holding were 1,691,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $61.14 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS. Also check out:

1. SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider