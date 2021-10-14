Syquant Capital Sas Buys IHS Markit, Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Sells HealthEquity Inc, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc

New Purchases: INFO, MDLA, CVA, NUAN, JOBS, STMP, CSOD, SIC, TIOAU, FOE, SAFM, INOV, CAI, ECHO, HRC, LDL, SOLY, TRIL, PATH, BF.B, ZI, PPGH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, sells HealthEquity Inc, W R Grace, Proofpoint Inc, , Futu Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2021Q3, Syquant Capital Sas owns 42 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 1,691,663 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 469.20% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 193,730 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 357,100 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 475,292 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 193,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $33.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 357,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 475,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.52 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 149,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.1 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 117,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61. The stock is now traded at around $329.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 22,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Cloudera Inc by 469.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.58%. The holding were 1,691,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $61.14 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $69.29 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.