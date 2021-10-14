Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

- New Purchases: XRT, FXL, QTEC, AAPL, ARKK, SPYD, SPTL, QQQ, FXO, USHY, MTUM, EVH, XLE, IWN, SCHZ, DHR, EW, AMZN, STAA, CALX, ADBE, ENTG, V, SPB, ACHC, ABT, ADSK, ICE, CSX, MSFT, BHF, JBL, RVNC, ATRC, AVNT, REZI, VCIT, JNK, PSK, SRLN, WIP, MCD, FB, SCHO, CAI, BLK, DRE, HON, CFR, AVGO, GTY, NXST, PRN, EQH, AKR, CMI, HEES, UNH, IYW, STOR, IAI, IAT, IYC, IYG, PEZ, PFI, ITB, PYZ, SCHP, IWO, XOM, ACGL, HD, TDIV, FTSM, FMHI, IBM, FIXD, LMBS, PTF, GOOGL, TSLA, FDN, LMT, DGX, TTD, RSP, TLT, DIS, MA, CYRX, DVOL, RPG, SCHD, SCHR, BK, CMCSA, T, DE, ABBV, TDOC, FMB, WIZ, GS, TXT, SIRI, TEVA, XXII, KBNT, VTGN, PTN,
- Added Positions: SCHB, BND,
- Sold Out: VTI, VWO, VGK, IEMG, ITOT, IEUR, VPL, VNQ, IPAC, VOO, IVV, BIL, VB, VNQI, SCHH, VTV, HYLB, VGSH, SCZ, IUSV, EWC, IJR, IAU, SCHC, HYG, VGIT, TIP, MUB, VTEB, SPY, VSS, IWD, AGG, IWM, SCHX, EFV, SCHA, EFA, VXUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 187,591 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 137,719 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 149,656 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2159.98%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 50,481 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,582 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 187,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $119.64 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $125.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.867900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 137,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $153.13 and $169.06, with an estimated average price of $162.4. The stock is now traded at around $162.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 50,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 53,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 54,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 137,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2159.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 149,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.455800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC.
1. Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
