Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

XRT, FXL, QTEC, AAPL, ARKK, SPYD, SPTL, QQQ, FXO, USHY, MTUM, EVH, XLE, IWN, SCHZ, DHR, EW, AMZN, STAA, CALX, ADBE, ENTG, V, SPB, ACHC, ABT, ADSK, ICE, CSX, MSFT, BHF, JBL, RVNC, ATRC, AVNT, REZI, VCIT, JNK, PSK, SRLN, WIP, MCD, FB, SCHO, CAI, BLK, DRE, HON, CFR, AVGO, GTY, NXST, PRN, EQH, AKR, CMI, HEES, UNH, IYW, STOR, IAI, IAT, IYC, IYG, PEZ, PFI, ITB, PYZ, SCHP, IWO, XOM, ACGL, HD, TDIV, FTSM, FMHI, IBM, FIXD, LMBS, PTF, GOOGL, TSLA, FDN, LMT, DGX, TTD, RSP, TLT, DIS, MA, CYRX, DVOL, RPG, SCHD, SCHR, BK, CMCSA, T, DE, ABBV, TDOC, FMB, WIZ, GS, TXT, SIRI, TEVA, XXII, KBNT, VTGN, PTN, Added Positions: SCHB, BND,

SCHB, BND, Sold Out: VTI, VWO, VGK, IEMG, ITOT, IEUR, VPL, VNQ, IPAC, VOO, IVV, BIL, VB, VNQI, SCHH, VTV, HYLB, VGSH, SCZ, IUSV, EWC, IJR, IAU, SCHC, HYG, VGIT, TIP, MUB, VTEB, SPY, VSS, IWD, AGG, IWM, SCHX, EFV, SCHA, EFA, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Apple Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 187,591 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 137,719 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 149,656 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2159.98% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 50,481 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,582 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 187,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $119.64 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $125.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.867900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 137,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $153.13 and $169.06, with an estimated average price of $162.4. The stock is now traded at around $162.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 50,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 53,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 54,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 137,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2159.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 149,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.13%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.455800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3.