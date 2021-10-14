Elm Partners Management LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Added Positions: VTI, TIP, VNQ, VTV, VB, IEUR, VPL, MUB, EWC, IJR, BND, SCHB,

VTI, TIP, VNQ, VTV, VB, IEUR, VPL, MUB, EWC, IJR, BND, SCHB, Reduced Positions: VWO, BIL, VGSH, HYLB, VNQI, IEMG, VGIT, HYG, IUSV, SCZ, VSS, IWD,

VWO, BIL, VGSH, HYLB, VNQI, IEMG, VGIT, HYG, IUSV, SCZ, VSS, IWD, Sold Out: AGG, IWM, EFV, SCHX, EFA, SCHA, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Elm Partners Management LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elm Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 624,527 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,292,566 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,610,780 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 662,033 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,035,673 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 314.66%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 46,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Elm Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Elm Partners Management LLC still held 147,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.