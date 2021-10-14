Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Splunk Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cerner Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Splunk Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cerner Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Triangle Securities Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Splunk Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cerner Corp, PPG Industries Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 174 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triangle Securities Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triangle+securities+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Triangle Securities Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 163,463 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 27,838 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,095 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,018 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,927 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 206,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.458500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 477.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.826200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Triangle Securities Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Triangle Securities Wealth Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider