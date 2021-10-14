Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Splunk Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cerner Corp

- New Purchases: TPYP, FIS, ATVI, DELL,
- Added Positions: IHI, IJR, PFE, VUG, TFC, KKR, AMZN, SCHX, SCHM, VTV, BX, VIG, SLYV, WFC, RSP, VRTX, DD, EFX, SABR, KHC, IWD, SCHA, IJH, GT, CVX, SDY, C, VYM, VIAC, BWA, BRK.B, BDX, K, STZ, FANG, SLB, CRM, CTVA, NOW, T, INTC, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, V, VGT, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, CARR, LLY, ADBE, AVGO, MA, TGT, ORCL, NKE, JPM, COF, FCNCA, VHT, SPY, DOW, CMCSA, EA, WAB, UPS, IBM, TROW, MS, LH, LRCX, MDT, HON, QCOM, NCR, GS, GD, PNC, PG, VMC, TXN, BLK, BIIB, IGV, ACN, SYY,
- Sold Out: SPLK, CERN, PPG, PYPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Triangle Securities Wealth Management
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 163,463 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 27,838 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,095 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,018 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,927 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 206,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.458500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 477.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.826200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.
