Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Splunk Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cerner Corp

New Purchases: TPYP, FIS, ATVI, DELL,

TPYP, FIS, ATVI, DELL, Added Positions: IHI, IJR, PFE, VUG, TFC, KKR, AMZN, SCHX, SCHM, VTV, BX, VIG, SLYV, WFC, RSP, VRTX, DD, EFX, SABR, KHC, IWD, SCHA, IJH, GT, CVX, SDY, C, VYM, VIAC, BWA, BRK.B, BDX, K, STZ, FANG, SLB, CRM, CTVA, NOW, T, INTC, LMT,

IHI, IJR, PFE, VUG, TFC, KKR, AMZN, SCHX, SCHM, VTV, BX, VIG, SLYV, WFC, RSP, VRTX, DD, EFX, SABR, KHC, IWD, SCHA, IJH, GT, CVX, SDY, C, VYM, VIAC, BWA, BRK.B, BDX, K, STZ, FANG, SLB, CRM, CTVA, NOW, T, INTC, LMT, Reduced Positions: AMAT, V, VGT, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, CARR, LLY, ADBE, AVGO, MA, TGT, ORCL, NKE, JPM, COF, FCNCA, VHT, SPY, DOW, CMCSA, EA, WAB, UPS, IBM, TROW, MS, LH, LRCX, MDT, HON, QCOM, NCR, GS, GD, PNC, PG, VMC, TXN, BLK, BIIB, IGV, ACN, SYY,

AMAT, V, VGT, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, CARR, LLY, ADBE, AVGO, MA, TGT, ORCL, NKE, JPM, COF, FCNCA, VHT, SPY, DOW, CMCSA, EA, WAB, UPS, IBM, TROW, MS, LH, LRCX, MDT, HON, QCOM, NCR, GS, GD, PNC, PG, VMC, TXN, BLK, BIIB, IGV, ACN, SYY, Sold Out: SPLK, CERN, PPG, PYPL,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Splunk Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Cerner Corp, PPG Industries Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 174 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triangle Securities Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triangle+securities+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 163,463 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 27,838 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,095 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,018 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,927 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 206,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.458500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 477.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 53.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.826200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.