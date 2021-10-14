Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Co

- New Purchases: OMFL, IBDM, IBDR, IBDQ, IBDP, IBDO, IBDN, XMVM, SCHD, RPV, BUG, XSVM, SOCL, ARKW, IWY, DIAL, HERO, PEJ, FXD, SNSR, IBDU, IBDT, IBDS, AEE, PATH, UPST, SLY, GVIP, BDX, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, IBML, IBMM, STX, SWKS, TDIV, PCAR, USB, GSHD, SOFI, SOFI, COMM,
- Added Positions: EFAV, EEMV, AGG, VTV, IEFA, CMI, VGSH, BSV, VUG, MSFT, EMQQ, PM, RBLX, MOAT, SPT, VIG, XT, BRK.B, LMT, TIP, MBB, VWO, TSM, BNGO, BLI, IGIB, ESGU, GEM, SCZ, VBR, VIGI, CVX, ENB, XOM, NFLX, PEP, ARKK, FNDF, GNR, GOVT, KOMP, VBK, VGT, KMX, FIS, SCHW, CMCSA, HD, JPM, LOW, ORCL, BKNG, SNA, TMO, UNH, VLO, EBAY, MA, V, IQV, BIV, IGF, AMZN, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADI, BK, BLK, BA, CVS, CSCO, COST, DE, LLY, FAST, FISV, GILD, INTU, JNJ, NVS, OMC, PFE, SNY, SBUX, UL, ANTM, WFC, ET, AVGO, FB, WDAY, ABBV, GOOG, AVLR, LYFT, UBER, ARKG, BOTZ, CHIQ, CLOU, FINX, MILN, USMV, VB, VYM, XBI, ADBE, BHP, BMO, CSX, CLX, CL, ED, DUK, GE, GIS, IBM, IP, KMB, LEG, MCK, MDT, REGN, TXN, UNP, RTX, DIS, GTLS, FN, VUZI, KMI, ANET, KEYS, LITE, HPE, SQ, ZS, PLTR, ABNB, DM, DNMR, SUB,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, SHYG, SHV, EFA, IVV, PCTY, PAYC, VCIT, VEA, AMD, BND, EEM, SPIB, MCD, IEMG, JPST, CWB, AOR, NEAR, AOM, AOA, PZA, TROW, MRK, SPLG, WELL, GOOGL, QUAL, VIS, VOX, XSOE, JNK, FTEC, MAIN, VGR, SO, PG, PENN, INTC, EMR, BLL, BP, AJG, MO,
- Sold Out: LHX, ICSH, AEIS, HOLX, RDS.A, SPLV, VTI,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,550 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 113,890 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 101,203 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,179 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 170,923 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 127,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.727100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 77,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 74,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 95.02%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 116.09%. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.443000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 143.64%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $236.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.748800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 232.76%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 115.53%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36.Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. Also check out:
1. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archford Capital Strategies, LLC keeps buying
