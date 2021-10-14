Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Best Buy Co Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: PFXF, IXUS, DNL, BND, COP, PFFD, NUBD, LIN, VOO, CC, SNV, SPLK, BNDX, CASY, SPHB, GOVT, VTIP, ANGL, O, MRNA, PANW, SCHD, C, BRKR, EVBG, IJT, GM, ENV, SPYG, XLF, HIBL, QSI, NOK,
- Added Positions: MINT, VTI, SCHZ, VYM, GPN, VXF, XSOE, AMGN, VUG, GILD, SCHC, DUK, HON, MSFT, BOND, VEA, JPM, IYE, TIP, AAPL, IEMG, HD, PYPL, IGSB, IVV, TOTL, CVX, MDT, DLN, PZA, SHY, VB, VCIT, BTI, NVDA, UPS, AVGO, ABBV, GOOG, TFI, XLE, XT, TFC, STZ, D, GS, TJX, TGT, UL, DIS, DG, BERY, BLK, KO, CMCSA, KMB, TMO, WMT, MA, BX, IBB, SUSC, USRT, ACN, AEP, FDX, MCD, RF, SO, SBUX, USB, ACWX, GLD, IWF, MUB, PFF, SCHE, SCHF, ABT, MO, AMT, BAC, BDX, BRK.B, BA, CAT, CME, COST, XOM, FDS, GIS, HNGR, KEY, LKQ, LRCX, LMT, MS, NATR, PENN, PG, TSM, TXN, TSCO, RTX, UNH, VZ, VOD, WPC, WHR, WMB, MCN, VMW, FRC, PAYC, Z, SQ, PLTR, ITOT, VTV, AKAM, AXP, AMP, BCE, BMY, CSX, DHR, ENB, INTU, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MORN, NGG, NYT, NSC, PPG, PPL, PEG, POOL, SCI, LUV, SWK, TTC, TRP, TREX, UGI, ULTA, EPAM, PSX, NVTA, TTD, BYND, LQD, MDY, MGC, VBK, VBR, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, IWD, INTC, MRK, PFE, ATVI, IWN, CM, IVW, CCI, IJR, APD, GOOGL, AGGY, AGG, SHYG, MGK, BAH, JPST, PEP, JNJ, STIP, PNC, T, VWO, FB, LDUR, VXUS, EFA, EEM, CMG, IBM, CLX, CVS, TSLA, HIO, SIRI, NKE, NFLX, IWM, MDLZ, DLR, DE, CNC, AZN,
- Sold Out: BBY, BABA, ZM, SOXL, CCL, GGG, GXC, GE, CERS,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 80,366 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,467 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 217,826 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,841 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 242,418 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 112,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.455800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $308.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.866500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 75,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 147,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 502.29%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.073000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 255.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $207.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.78.Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $108.07 and $131.38, with an estimated average price of $117.11.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74.
