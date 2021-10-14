Logo
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Best Buy Co Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Best Buy Co Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 310 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/procyon+private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 80,366 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,467 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 217,826 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,841 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 242,418 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 112,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.455800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $308.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.866500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 75,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 147,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 502.29%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $154.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.073000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,952 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 255.78%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $207.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.78.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $108.07 and $131.38, with an estimated average price of $117.11.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
