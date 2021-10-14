Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: IVV, IJR, VUG, IJH, AOR, IDV, AOA, USMV, NULV, QUAL, LMT, ED, DUK, QQQ, MTUM, ITOT, AOM, IPG, SPYX, AEP, ESGU, GPC, DES, SO, DON, BSV, FAST, D, HBI, LNT, MPC, VTR, ITW, SPG, PAYX, OMC, PPL, IXN, CVS, LLY, MRNA, MS, VLO, PANW, IWO, IHI, NVS, EFG, A, INTU, ESGE, EL, REGN, ARKK, ES, LRGF, ACWV, AJG, VLUE, FNDX, EFV, DELL, F, VTRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, WR Berkley Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q3, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 365,518 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7710.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,323 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 204,043 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1034.27% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 128,569 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 101,561 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4757.05%

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 71,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 128,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 46,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $273.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 48,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.11 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 74,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.303600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 121,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 7710.21%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.91%. The holding were 365,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 1034.27%. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $121.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 204,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 4757.05%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 101,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 476.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.679300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 67,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 486.18%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $245.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 243.93%. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $885.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $71.47 and $76.73, with an estimated average price of $74.22.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78.