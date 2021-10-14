Logo
Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marino, Stram & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, WR Berkley Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q3, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marino%2C+stram+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 365,518 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7710.21%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,323 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 204,043 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1034.27%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 128,569 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 101,561 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4757.05%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 71,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 128,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 46,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $273.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 48,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.11 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 74,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.303600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 121,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 7710.21%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.91%. The holding were 365,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 1034.27%. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $121.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 204,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 4757.05%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 101,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 476.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.679300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 67,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 486.18%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $245.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 243.93%. The purchase prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $885.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $71.47 and $76.73, with an estimated average price of $74.22.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Sold Out: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying

