Unigestion Holding SA Buys Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells American Express Co, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Unigestion Holding SA Buys Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells American Express Co, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Unigestion Holding SA (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Electronic Arts Inc, sells American Express Co, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Synchrony Financial, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q3, Unigestion Holding SA owns 193 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unigestion Holding SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unigestion+holding+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unigestion Holding SA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 314,013 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 634,003 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%
  3. Clorox Co (CLX) - 511,725 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,569,487 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 368,952 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 121,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.64 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $366.56. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $133.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1166.60%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 235,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $191.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 343,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 692.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 362,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 291,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 510,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 616,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Unigestion Holding SA. Also check out:

1. Unigestion Holding SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Unigestion Holding SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Unigestion Holding SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Unigestion Holding SA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider