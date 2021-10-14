Unigestion Holding SA Buys Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells American Express Co, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: PKG, ANET, AFG, BG, UGI, NWSA, TAP, NVR, PEG, REG, KDP, MAA, AMD, FIS, BR, WMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, United Parcel Service Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Packaging Corp of America, Electronic Arts Inc, sells American Express Co, The Walt Disney Co, Amazon.com Inc, Synchrony Financial, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q3, Unigestion Holding SA owns 193 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 314,013 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 634,003 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20% Clorox Co (CLX) - 511,725 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,569,487 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Target Corp (TGT) - 368,952 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 121,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.64 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $366.56. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 48,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $73.59 and $81.32, with an estimated average price of $77.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $133.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1166.60%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 235,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 53.35%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $191.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 343,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 692.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 362,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 291,468 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 510,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 616,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8.