Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index

New Purchases: ESGU, SPLG, VGSH, BIL, SPTS, GOVT, EFV, EFG, SCHJ, VLUE, MBB, SH, FALN, XSOE, IUSB, SCHA, IYW, IXG, SCHP, XLE, SPTM, WWD, TLH, NTLA, COMT, ALNY, EUSB, EDIT, CRSP, VIG, IEI, USXF, VGT, QUAL, RODM, ICSH, ESGD, FMHI, NEAR, MGK, F,

ESGU, SPLG, VGSH, BIL, SPTS, GOVT, EFV, EFG, SCHJ, VLUE, MBB, SH, FALN, XSOE, IUSB, SCHA, IYW, IXG, SCHP, XLE, SPTM, WWD, TLH, NTLA, COMT, ALNY, EUSB, EDIT, CRSP, VIG, IEI, USXF, VGT, QUAL, RODM, ICSH, ESGD, FMHI, NEAR, MGK, F, Added Positions: TSLA,

TSLA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, Sold Out: IGSB, XLV, SOXX, GOOGL, IVV, HSY, PYPL, JPM, SWK, PEP, VXUS, UPS, TPX, AGG, MSI, SCHW, QQQ, TTWO, PPG, V, RH, DECK, IWD, CROX, TPR, LAD, DRI, DIS, IJH, FB, ORCL, WSM, PFF, CMCSA, PWR, VOO, XLP, ATVI, XOM, VUG, VTV, VEA, VZ, ULTA, JNJ, NEE, GOOG, SHYG, EXG, DE, IEF, NKE, T, MCD, LLY, MO, XLF, BLK, PGX, SYY, HD, LQD, BRK.A, PG, PM, MDT, APD, SO, DHR, RE, ACN, HON, ADP, TXN, SBUX, ITW, MET, SHV, MA, COST, CTAS, SHW, SPGI, UNP, SYK, SJI, VLO, NVDA, IJR, PEG, BSV, DUK, O, DVY, QYLD, VWO, VB, VYM, IWF, BLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 111,694 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 161,052 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 123,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 70,771 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 208,871 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.78%. The holding were 111,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 161,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 123,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 70,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 208,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.513400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 216,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 99.21%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $819.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.