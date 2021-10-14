Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northstar Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 111,694 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 161,052 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 123,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 70,771 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 208,871 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.78%. The holding were 111,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 161,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 123,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 70,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 208,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.513400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 216,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 99.21%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $819.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $425.28 and $475.44, with an estimated average price of $454.95.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northstar Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider