Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Israel ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc

For the details of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgehill+endowment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,379,751 shares, 34.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 856,745 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.71%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 200,926 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 807,837 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.97%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 138,075 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53%
Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 59,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA)
Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 137,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 856,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC.
