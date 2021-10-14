Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Money Design Co.,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, iShares Silver Trust, sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Design Co.,Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Money Design Co.,Ltd. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/money+design+co.%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Money Design Co.,Ltd.
  1. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 1,262,269 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.13%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 524,336 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  3. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,781,924 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.39%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 178,373 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.04%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 451,271 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.33%
New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 377,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.800600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 143,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 128,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.705400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.13%. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,262,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2465.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 344,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,781,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 250.97%. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,115,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 133.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,656,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 860.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 303,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $50.99.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Money Design Co.,Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Money Design Co.,Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Money Design Co.,Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider