Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, iShares Silver Trust, sells Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Design Co.,Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Money Design Co.,Ltd. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 1,262,269 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.13% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 524,336 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,781,924 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.39% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 178,373 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.04% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 451,271 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.33%

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 377,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.800600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 143,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 128,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.705400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.13%. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,262,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2465.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 344,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,781,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 250.97%. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,115,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 133.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,656,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 860.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 303,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $50.99.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.