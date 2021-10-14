Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Target Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Southern Co, ONE Gas Inc

- New Purchases: EMXC, GIGB, MTB, ACN, AON, RTX, EBAY, HYGV,
- Added Positions: NEAR, TGT, TMO, AAPL, DSI, C, AMZN, JPM, CVX, TIP, GOVT, EMB, GOOGL, NOW, PH, BAC, ZION, CRM, V, ABT, MA, JNJ, HD, BLK, IEFA, EW, FISV, IJR, UNH, CAT, SYK, SBUX, PNC, LLY, NSC, PSX, FB, MRK, LRCX, DDOG, PANW, HCA, EEM, VEEV, NUE, VNQ, NEE, AMD, ALL, ADP, CL, CCI, CMI, DE, EL, CMG, FDX, MDLZ, MS, NFLX, PFE, VZ, DIS, PYPL, JCI, BA,
- Reduced Positions: PG, OM, LEN, COST, URI, DOW, IEMG, BKNG, CMF, LMT, MCD, MDT, ESGD, NKE, BMI, ADSK, ADBE, SPY, AMT, CHTR, PEP, INTC, DHR, BDX, BAX, PEG, VB, VO,
- Sold Out: SO, OGS, T, STZ, TTC, ABBV, IJS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Trust Co 01012016
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 491,545 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,795 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,900 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 230,651 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 40,240 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $306.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.092900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 491,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in Target Corp by 91.48%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $71.35.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Trust Co 01012016. Also check out:
