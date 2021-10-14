Logo
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Target Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Southern Co, ONE Gas Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbia Trust Co 01012016 (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Target Corp, Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, M&T Bank Corp, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Southern Co, ONE Gas Inc, AT&T Inc, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Trust Co 01012016. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owns 139 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Trust Co 01012016's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+trust+co+01012016/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Trust Co 01012016
  1. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 491,545 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.79%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,795 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,900 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 230,651 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 40,240 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 24,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54. The stock is now traded at around $306.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.092900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 491,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 added to a holding in Target Corp by 91.48%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $71.35.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Trust Co 01012016. Also check out:

1. Columbia Trust Co 01012016's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia Trust Co 01012016's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia Trust Co 01012016's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia Trust Co 01012016 keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
