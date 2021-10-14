Hatton Consulting, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: TSLA,

TSLA, Added Positions: IWB, VCIT, SCHO, QLTA, SPDW, VB, AGG, VYM, SPEM, SLYV, SCZ, IDV, AAPL, IAU, PYPL, IBM, GLD, KO, CSCO, AMZN,

IWB, VCIT, SCHO, QLTA, SPDW, VB, AGG, VYM, SPEM, SLYV, SCZ, IDV, AAPL, IAU, PYPL, IBM, GLD, KO, CSCO, AMZN, Reduced Positions: IGSB, ICSH, BNDX, CVX, QLGN,

IGSB, ICSH, BNDX, CVX, QLGN, Sold Out: MRK, VZ, AMGN, MMM, DOW, WBA, BA, ORCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Apple Inc, sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Amgen Inc, 3M Co, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hatton Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hatton Consulting, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HATTON CONSULTING, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hatton+consulting%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 281,585 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 73,455 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 146,026 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 226,282 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62% iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 170,331 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%

Hatton Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $819.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.