Hatton Consulting, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hatton Consulting, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Apple Inc, sells Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Amgen Inc, 3M Co, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hatton Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Hatton Consulting, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HATTON CONSULTING, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hatton+consulting%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HATTON CONSULTING, INC.
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 281,585 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 73,455 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 146,026 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 226,282 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62%
  5. iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 170,331 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $819.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Hatton Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of HATTON CONSULTING, INC.. Also check out:

1. HATTON CONSULTING, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HATTON CONSULTING, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HATTON CONSULTING, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HATTON CONSULTING, INC. keeps buying
