Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells Coty Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sempra Energy

New Purchases: VNQI, DAPP, FDHY, ICF, USHY, IJJ, EWA, BSJN, BSJP, BSJQ, CVY, GHYB, IAU, BSJO, IEV, SDY, DIA, VYM, EPP, JPS,

VNQI, DAPP, FDHY, ICF, USHY, IJJ, EWA, BSJN, BSJP, BSJQ, CVY, GHYB, IAU, BSJO, IEV, SDY, DIA, VYM, EPP, JPS, Added Positions: GDX, XLE, RIO, BG, XLV, SLB, ABNB, VAW, MCHP, EMB, PFF, VGK,

GDX, XLE, RIO, BG, XLV, SLB, ABNB, VAW, MCHP, EMB, PFF, VGK, Reduced Positions: SPY, MSFT, AAPL, NOW, VNQ, QQQ, LLY, SJW, TGT, WAL, ADBE, CTSH, PM, APA,

SPY, MSFT, AAPL, NOW, VNQ, QQQ, LLY, SJW, TGT, WAL, ADBE, CTSH, PM, APA, Sold Out: COTY, LQD, SRE, THQ, AMCR, SKT, SAN, CGRN, VOD, WAB, ASIX, BIPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Rio Tinto PLC, Bunge, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells Coty Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sempra Energy, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amcor PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q3, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owns 210 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,075 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,550 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 85,700 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,392 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 29,955 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.