Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: ARKF, BNDX, KWEB, NUBD, ALB, AMP, ARKQ, NULG,

ARKF, BNDX, KWEB, NUBD, ALB, AMP, ARKQ, NULG, Added Positions: VIG, NEP, VEA, ILMN, SQ, IVV, VNQ, SPOT, JD, AMZN, ADBE, EXAS, TLT, MINT, ALGN, SHOP, V, AMT, BND, IGSB, SPY, VWO, PYPL, PANW, FB, DIS, ISRG, INTU, GOOGL, ARKG, TSLA, NVO, NVDA, D, KMX, DOW, OSTK,

VIG, NEP, VEA, ILMN, SQ, IVV, VNQ, SPOT, JD, AMZN, ADBE, EXAS, TLT, MINT, ALGN, SHOP, V, AMT, BND, IGSB, SPY, VWO, PYPL, PANW, FB, DIS, ISRG, INTU, GOOGL, ARKG, TSLA, NVO, NVDA, D, KMX, DOW, OSTK, Reduced Positions: IJR, GM, TOTL, TGT, BABA, NFLX, SRLN, MSFT, JPM, AGG, GS, ARKK, UL, ROKU, JRI, SPDW, UPS, SBUX, CSCO, SUI, PG, PFE, INTC, AOA, AOR, CMCSA, SDY, SPEM, BXMT, AZN, KO, LQD, CVX,

IJR, GM, TOTL, TGT, BABA, NFLX, SRLN, MSFT, JPM, AGG, GS, ARKK, UL, ROKU, JRI, SPDW, UPS, SBUX, CSCO, SUI, PG, PFE, INTC, AOA, AOR, CMCSA, SDY, SPEM, BXMT, AZN, KO, LQD, CVX, Sold Out: NEE, JNK, UDOW, T, VRTX, OMI, PPG, CAT, MKL, MCD, RVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Illumina Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro Dow30, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 311,899 shares, 25.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,300 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,787 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 63,232 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,947 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 74.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $408.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $68.77 and $80.23, with an estimated average price of $75.7.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $47.58, with an estimated average price of $39.39.