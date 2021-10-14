Logo
Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Canal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Illumina Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ProShares UltraPro Dow30, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Capital Management, LLC
  1. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 311,899 shares, 25.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,300 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,787 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 63,232 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,947 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 74.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 36,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,811 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $408.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $68.77 and $80.23, with an estimated average price of $75.7.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $47.58, with an estimated average price of $39.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canal Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Canal Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canal Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canal Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canal Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

