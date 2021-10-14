Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Sony Group Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, FMC Corp, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: ALGN, SPTI, PANW, GIGB, IAU, PLAN, OGN, MLPA,
- Added Positions: SONY, CRM, FMC, MDT, HUM, TSM, VOO, STNE, RADI, UL, DLTR, ALC, REXR, IIPR, SGEN, NVS, ACC, DRE, VMBS, CPT, GOLD, NTB, CHCT, NXRT, CTRE, SPY, VEA, UDR, EA, EQT, AEM, ESS, VWO, RYAAY, PSA, WELL, VCIT, SCHD, SHM, SPTS, MUB, SUSC, JNK, USHY, USMV, BDN, VCLT, VCSH, VO, VYM, VYMI, PBR.A, LAMR, GTY, EXR, ELS, SUI, VTR, BBL, DEI, OMAB, GSLC, DLR, SWCH, KRC, EAGG, EMB, ESGD, ESGU, GSIE,
- Reduced Positions: LULU, EOG, COP, EXPE, UNH, USIG, MDLZ, NVDA, MSFT, RDS.B, VLRS, NSP, BP, GOOGL, IDXX, SBAC, VRTX, NOW, SE, BND, CPRT, EQIX, XOM, TTE, CHTR, VB, AMT, CCJ, GPK, PEAK, HSKA, JPM, MAA, MCO, NKE, TMO, INVH, PLD, ADBE, ADC, AVB, CTRA, CAT, CSCO, C, CUZ, EMR, INTC, ISRG, SPGI, ORCL, PG, LSI, VZ, WMT, DG, TRNO, HTA, ZTS, CDW, GOOG, VGIT, MMM, AOS, CB, ALL, AXP, ADI, AZO, ADP, BMY, CDNS, CPB, CINF, CLX, CMA, CAG, CMI, ETN, RE, FITB, GRMN, GIS, GILD, LHX, HIG, HUBB, HBAN, ITW, IFF, SJM, KMB, KR, LMT, MLM, MSI, NTAP, NUE, OMC, LIN, DGX, RF, RS, RSG, SNA, TRV, STLD, TSN, USB, WM, WHR, WSM, BR, CBOE, MBB, SPIB, VGSH,
- Sold Out: MU, FICO, ATVI, PXD, BRK.B, ITE, CME, SLB, PRGO, VTV, COLD, FNF, FR, CCI, INCY, AVGO, BA, BAC, AMGN,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 114,281 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,063,629 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,099 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,787,028 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 972,525 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $597.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 954,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.536100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 314,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,384,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 619,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 72.79%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,754,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,305,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 393.70%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $434.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 156.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 252,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.Sold Out: (ITE)
Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.
