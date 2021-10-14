Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Sony Group Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, FMC Corp, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: ALGN, SPTI, PANW, GIGB, IAU, PLAN, OGN, MLPA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sony Group Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, FMC Corp, Align Technology Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Micron Technology Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 114,281 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,063,629 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,099 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,787,028 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 972,525 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $597.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 954,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.536100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 314,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,384,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 619,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 72.79%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,754,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,305,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 393.70%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $434.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 156.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 252,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.