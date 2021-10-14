Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Sony Group Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, FMC Corp, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Sony Group Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, FMC Corp, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Manning & Napier Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sony Group Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, FMC Corp, Align Technology Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Micron Technology Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 272 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manning+%26+napier+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 114,281 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,063,629 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,099 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,787,028 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 972,525 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $597.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 954,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $502.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.536100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 314,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 241,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,384,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 619,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 72.79%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,754,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,305,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 393.70%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $434.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 156.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 252,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider