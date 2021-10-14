Logo
First Citizens Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Citizens Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q3, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 100 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Citizens Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+citizens+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Citizens Financial Corp
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 132,025 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  2. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 88,434 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 67,712 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 109,124 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 66,841 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $181.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.

Sold Out: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $46.43.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.

Sold Out: Ames National Corp (ATLO)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ames National Corp. The sale prices were between $22.9 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Citizens Financial Corp. Also check out:

1. First Citizens Financial Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Citizens Financial Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Citizens Financial Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Citizens Financial Corp keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
