First Citizens Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q3, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 100 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 132,025 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 88,434 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 67,712 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 109,124 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 66,841 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $99.83 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $181.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $108.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $46.43.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ames National Corp. The sale prices were between $22.9 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.58.