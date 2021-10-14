North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Itron Inc, Nautilus Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc

- New Purchases: FNKO,
- Added Positions: QCOM, ITRI, NLS, BBY, FL, EAT, DHI, FDX, NVDA, ZBH, ZYME,
- Reduced Positions: AEO, URBN, FSLR, JCI, WTS,
- Sold Out: CSCO,
For the details of North Growth Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+growth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of North Growth Management Ltd.
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 249,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio.
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 533,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 385,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 233,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
- First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 201,000 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.47%
North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Funko Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 108.47%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Itron Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 827,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $54.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of North Growth Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. North Growth Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. North Growth Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. North Growth Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that North Growth Management Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment