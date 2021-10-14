North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Itron Inc, Nautilus Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc

New Purchases: FNKO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Itron Inc, Nautilus Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Brinker International Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Growth Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, North Growth Management Ltd. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 249,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 533,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Jabil Inc (JBL) - 385,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 233,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 201,000 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.47%

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Funko Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 108.47%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Itron Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 827,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $54.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.