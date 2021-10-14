Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc

- New Purchases: CMBM, SHO, AVNS, COUP, TNDM, GXO, QDEL, DKNG, IAC, TXG, OPEN, QCOM, RCII, SAGE, VMEO,
- Added Positions: ITGR, PCRX, CNX, FIX, SSB, MMI, ENS, SBCF, OLLI, PAYX, HLT, GIII, SPLK, SGEN, SEDG, SUPN, NTUS, MASI, FANG, LULU, CTAS, LPLA, FIVE, VEEV, XPO, MCHP, MKTX, SPOT, IAA, FND, BLL, SWX, WMT, SUI, ABT, RCL, FR, NEE, ATO, FAF, MA,
- Reduced Positions: AMN, BOOT, OMCL, SF, AMBA, KLAC, FLT, ATUS, CHD, LHCG, MOV, TFX, ZNGA, RNG, HZNP, CSGP, FMC, SIGI, COKE, DPZ, IART, KFY, NXST, DORM, ONTO, TECH, KALU, ICFI, AVGO, POST, TRU, MEDP, SFIX, ADC, AMWD, BCPC, B, BHE, BLKB, EPAY, CTS, DIOD, FWRD, FELE, ITT, IDA, INCY, JJSF, KFRC, LZB, PATK, STC, SNPS, AUB, UBSI, EXLS, BERY, ICLR, LGIH, PAYC, MC, DEA, TDOC, AJG, CACI, CSX, CASS, CPK, COST, DOV, EW, FICO, GTY, JPM, KEY, LPSN, MTZ, MBWM, MSFT, MS, NKE, PKI, LIN, RHI, UMBF, USB, UTL, SPSC, CSWI, ATVI, AMZN, ACC, AAPL, BIIB, CCMP, CSL, CASY, CMCSA, COO, CFR, DRE, EOG, LLY, XOM, GNTX, HD, HUM, JLL, KR, LAMR, LFUS, MKL, NVDA, NTRS, OSK, PTC, PXD, PWR, RPM, TTEK, TMO, TKR, TSCO, RTX, VZ, WM, WFC, TDG, FTNT, FBHS, FB, PANW, QLYS, ZTS, CDW, BURL, OMF, GOOG, LW, DOCU, EQH,
- Sold Out: SIMO, ONB, ALXN, TWLO, 4LRA, AHCO, QSR, COLD, ULTA, SLB, PSX,
- Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 388,297 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 408,143 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 178,876 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 66,901 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 225,483 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 325,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 955,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 322,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $256.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 2199.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $99.66, with an estimated average price of $93.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 125,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 190,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $69.14 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 267,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EnerSys (ENS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $99.3, with an estimated average price of $88.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 194,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 385,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $70.55.Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $16.51.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.
