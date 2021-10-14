Logo
Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Collins, CO, based Investment company Tributary Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Avanos Medical Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Capital Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tributary Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tributary+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tributary Capital Management, LLC
  1. Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 388,297 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 408,143 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  3. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 178,876 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  4. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 66,901 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  5. AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 225,483 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%
New Purchase: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 325,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 955,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 322,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $256.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 2199.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $99.66, with an estimated average price of $93.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 125,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 190,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $69.14 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 267,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EnerSys (ENS)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $99.3, with an estimated average price of $88.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 194,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 385,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

Sold Out: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tributary Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Tributary Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tributary Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tributary Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tributary Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
