Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc

Fort Collins, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cambium Networks Corp, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Avanos Medical Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Old National Bancorp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Capital Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 388,297 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 408,143 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 178,876 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 66,901 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 225,483 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 325,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 955,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 322,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $256.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 2199.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $99.66, with an estimated average price of $93.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 125,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 190,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $69.14 and $79.12, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 267,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $99.3, with an estimated average price of $88.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 194,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 385,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.82 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $70.55.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.