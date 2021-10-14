Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Genius Sports, McKesson Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

- New Purchases: GENI, MCK, AXP, GMBL, HA, EXCE,
- Added Positions: DIS, WMB, FISV, BAC, PRTY, HT, MPW, SWKS, FB,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, GNOG, KO, VZ, AAPL, BMY, DEO, PEP, RCL, VMW, PSFE, PFE, PK, ABNB, VTRS, NCLH, PG, JNJ,
- Sold Out: TWTR, CAT, BF.B, AZO, CDOR, GBTC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,029 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,634 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,214 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 55,124 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 204,083 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 219,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 16,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 15,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EXCO Resources Inc (EXCE)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in EXCO Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $3 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 842.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 38,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 245,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 214,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 269,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 150,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15.Sold Out: Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.93.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.
