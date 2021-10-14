Logo
Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Genius Sports, McKesson Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Brown-Forman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Campbell Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Genius Sports, McKesson Corp, American Express Co, Williams Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, AutoZone Inc, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Campbell Capital Management Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,029 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,634 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,214 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 55,124 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 204,083 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 219,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 16,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 15,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EXCO Resources Inc (EXCE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in EXCO Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $3 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $5.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 842.52%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $174.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 38,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 245,535 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 61,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 214,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 269,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 150,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15.

Sold Out: Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
