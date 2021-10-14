Logo
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Internat

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Prologis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 229,345 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.60%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 396,108 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.62%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 343,085 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 104,270 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 93,089 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 86,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 61,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.26 and $133.78, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 229,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 396,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 237,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $53.01.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

