Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Internat

New Purchases: AVUV, AVDV, TSM, VOO, DVA, DFAX, SHV, DFAS,

AVUV, AVDV, TSM, VOO, DVA, DFAX, SHV, DFAS, Added Positions: VTI, VEA, REET, VWO, SCHR, BSV, SUB, MTUM, QQQ, TSN, IEMG, CSCO,

VTI, VEA, REET, VWO, SCHR, BSV, SUB, MTUM, QQQ, TSN, IEMG, CSCO, Reduced Positions: IJR, SCHC, PLD, DLR, MUB, DFAC, IWM, NVDA, SPDW, SPTM, IEF, LAND, SLY, ITOT, SCHX, SCHB, IGIB, COP, SCHM, SHOP, IEFA, EEM, SCHE, VNQ, SCHF, IVW, AAPL,

IJR, SCHC, PLD, DLR, MUB, DFAC, IWM, NVDA, SPDW, SPTM, IEF, LAND, SLY, ITOT, SCHX, SCHB, IGIB, COP, SCHM, SHOP, IEFA, EEM, SCHE, VNQ, SCHF, IVW, AAPL, Sold Out: IDEV, LUV, KRE, SHY, RWO, NOC, GLD, GWX, SCZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Prologis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 229,345 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.60% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 396,108 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.62% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 343,085 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 104,270 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 93,089 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 86,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 61,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.26 and $133.78, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 229,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 396,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 237,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.06 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $53.01.

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.04.