Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, VF Corp

- New Purchases: IAU, APO, AIG, TFC, NFLX,
- Added Positions: FB, SNOW, DDOG, RBLX, AFRM,
- Reduced Positions: TXN, DVY, VYM, AAPL, UBER, GIS, WFC,
- Sold Out: EOG, MMC, VFC, ORCC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Northside Capital Management, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 292,703 shares, 27.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 633,050 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 237,448 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 141,057 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,508 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $633.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 224.73%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 206.02%. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $153.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 67.77%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northside Capital Management, LLC.
1. Northside Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northside Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northside Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northside Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
