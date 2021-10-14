Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells EOG Resources Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, VF Corp

New Purchases: IAU, APO, AIG, TFC, NFLX,

IAU, APO, AIG, TFC, NFLX, Added Positions: FB, SNOW, DDOG, RBLX, AFRM,

FB, SNOW, DDOG, RBLX, AFRM, Reduced Positions: TXN, DVY, VYM, AAPL, UBER, GIS, WFC,

TXN, DVY, VYM, AAPL, UBER, GIS, WFC, Sold Out: EOG, MMC, VFC, ORCC,

Hood River, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc, Datadog Inc, Roblox Corp, sells EOG Resources Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, VF Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northside Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Northside Capital Management, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northside Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northside+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 292,703 shares, 27.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 633,050 shares, 19.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 237,448 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 141,057 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,508 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $633.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 224.73%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 206.02%. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $153.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 67.77%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.49.