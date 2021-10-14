DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nike Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Anthem Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nike Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAVENPORT & Co LLC. As of 2021Q3, DAVENPORT & Co LLC owns 1023 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,379,770 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% Markel Corp (MKL) - 339,254 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,358,182 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 5,557,092 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,492,543 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,761,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 367,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12. The stock is now traded at around $525.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 173,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $18.29, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 360,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,061,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 1166.08%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 491,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 11920.00%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2496.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 880.63%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 174,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 5699.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 652,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,480,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.71.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97.