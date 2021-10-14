DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: JBI, JBI, AVID, SAM, HTRB, GPN, MAPS, AHH, DIVO, APH, BNS, AAXJ, IEUR, VPL, CNP, EQIX, MTD, ODFL, HEI.A, VABK, SPXX, BAH, ACV, MSGS, JHB, RA, JPT, ARKF, FTGC, GSLC, JHMM, OGIG, PAVE, PFFA, PSCE, RFCI, RFDA, RFDI, SLQD, SPAB, SPYG, UCON, URNM, AAP, ABC, ABR, AJG, AZPN, BBY, BIO, CAR, CLF, CMP, COO, DRI, DRE, EQR, EXR, M, GNTX, WELL, HRL, MPW, MUFG, MORN, PNW, ROST, SLM, SIRI, SWBI, STT, STE, TRI, WST, ZBRA, RVT, GUT, CII, NIE, GOF, RCAT, CELH, DISCK, FTNT, DBRG, LPLA, FDUS, GMED, WHF, PCI, CONE, ICLR, HASI, IQV, GGM, BRG, TBPH, CZR, CHCT, NTRA, TEAM, COUP, AA, OKTA, BE, U, FSR, SKLZ, RBLX, TUEM, PSFE, COIN, OWL, SOFI, SOFI, BAMR, ARKQ, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, CMBS, DVYE, FDN, FEMB, FGRO, GCC, GUSH, HDV, HYLS, IBDQ, JEPI, LVHD, MUST, OEF, OUNZ, PHO, PREF, QQEW, QQQE, QTEC, RXI, SOXX, UJAN, USIG, UUP, VGIT, VONV, VT, VTWV, XME, XNTK, XT,
- Added Positions: BSV, EA, BKNG, ANTM, ATVI, AMZN, SCHO, TTWO, MKL, CNNE, BLL, SPSB, GVI, PXD, HON, MSFT, VCSH, FLOT, MA, ACN, SONY, XLK, APD, AAPL, JNJ, MCRI, CTRA, PRGO, UNH, SCHR, ABT, SLG, XLC, XLV, XLY, ADP, DHR, JPM, NEU, SHEN, PM, VEU, XLF, BLK, MDT, PEP, TSM, V, AVGO, ADBE, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, CMI, DVN, HD, MKC, MRK, VZ, DIS, KNSL, CB, ADI, BRK.B, BMY, CSX, CSGP, CCI, GOOGL, MLM, SPGI, TJX, UL, UPS, NXPI, HCA, FB, ABBV, IYG, LMBS, VIG, VOO, VUG, AFL, AKAM, ARCC, CNI, C, KO, D, DISH, EMR, ENB, XOM, FFIV, FDX, FISV, GD, GS, LHX, HOLX, IBM, TT, INTC, LMT, LOW, MCD, ORLY, SYY, USB, RTX, TMUS, BX, DFS, VRSK, NOW, GOOG, QSR, TRU, UBER, CHWY, DGRO, FPE, RSP, VTV, XLE, XLI, MMM, AMD, DOX, AXP, AMGN, AZO, BCE, BP, BAC, BAX, BTI, CBRE, CM, CVX, CLX, CAG, GLW, COST, DE, DEO, DLR, DUK, EOG, EPD, NEE, F, GILD, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, LEN, MMC, MCO, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, NTRS, NVS, PPL, PTC, QCOM, O, REGN, RDS.A, POOL, SBUX, UNP, WPC, YUM, RDS.B, IAF, TEL, MELI, AWK, BIP, APTV, VEEV, OMF, EIGR, PYPL, PAGS, RXT, TSHA, AGG, BIV, BND, BOND, IGIB, DVY, EZM, FTSL, FTSM, IEFA, IJH, IJR, IVV, SCHM, SHV, SPY, VSS, VWO, AES, PLD, ASML, AIN, AB, ALL, ALNY, MO, AEP, AMP, AME, ANSS, WTRG, ADM, BHP, BPT, BMI, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, BOH, BK, BDX, BLKB, BA, BRKS, BF.B, VIAC, CCL, CWST, CAT, LUMN, FIS, CRL, CHKP, CAKE, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CGNX, CL, CBSH, ABEV, CNX, ED, CPRT, INGR, DTE, DXCM, DHIL, DISCA, DOV, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EFX, EL, EXC, FNB, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FCBC, FFIN, FMX, FCX, FMS, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, GGG, HDB, HAL, HR, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, IBN, ITW, ICE, IFF, ISRG, IONS, JJSF, SJM, JKHY, JCI, KLAC, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, SR, LRCX, LSTR, LVS, LEG, MMP, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MCY, MET, MCHP, TIGO, MS, NVR, FIZZ, NGG, NKTR, DS, NDSN, ES, NOC, NVO, OHI, OMC, OKE, PLX, TLK, PNC, PAYX, PENN, PHG, PII, NTR, LIN, PG, PGR, PRU, PEG, ROLL, RLI, RF, RSG, RIO, ROL, SAP, CRM, SASR, SNY, SMG, SPG, SWKS, SNN, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SYK, RGR, TROW, TGT, TFX, TXN, TMO, THO, TTE, TSCO, TRP, RIG, TG, TREX, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UGI, UNF, UBSI, URI, VFC, VTR, VRTX, VOD, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WMT, WM, WFC, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, AUY, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TOWN, ET, RMT, DNP, NUV, NIM, NPV, FFC, JPS, CHY, NAD, NVG, NEA, IGR, UTF, AWI, MLCO, BBDC, BR, LULU, MSCI, GAIN, BEP, UUUU, NBSE, FSM, JBT, DG, CHTR, NBB, PRI, TSLA, PHYS, KKR, LYB, GMAB, GM, APO, YNDX, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, SPLK, PDI, PANW, WDAY, ZTS, BIT, EVTC, CDW, MBII, RNG, TWTR, RARE, CGC, TMX, CTLT, HQY, LTRPA, SEDG, SHOP, TDOC, HLI, PFGC, SQ, MGP, SITE, FTV, TWLO, YUMC, FND, IR, ARGX, MDNA, BTAI, SPOT, ROAD, BORR, ELAN, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, PTON, OTIS, BIPC, BEPC, PLTR, RADI, LESL, ABNB, LOTZ, OGN, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BIL, BKLN, BNDX, BOTZ, BSCL, BSCM, DFNL, DLS, DWLD, DWM, EEM, EES, EFA, EFG, EFV, ELD, EMB, FDL, FEZ, FXI, GDX, GSY, HYD, HYG, HYLB, IAI, IAT, IBB, ICLN, IEMG, IGE, IJJ, INFL, ITB, ITM, IUSG, IVE, IVOL, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWM, IWP, IWS, IXN, IYC, IYE, IYH, IYJ, IYW, IYZ, JKE, JKI, JKL, JPST, LQD, MBB, QQQ, RPG, RPV, RYT, SCHD, SCHF, SCZ, SDY, SHM, SLY, SPLG, SPLV, SPTM, STIP, SUB, TIP, TLT, USMV, VB, VBK, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VFH, VGT, VNQ, VO, VOE, VOT, VTEB, VTI, VXUS, VYM, XES, XLB, XLG, XLP, XOP, XSOE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, NKE, INTU, FLT, DKNG, AMT, BUD, BAM, AON, SHW, IEI, MAG, SHY, KMX, AQUA, HBI, ALGN, ADSK, BLDR, WSO, AMTX, BABA, BRP, IEF, LAMR, GNRC, SWCH, CARR, ALB, DLTR, MAR, PFE, GTLS, DAL, W, AMLP, SLV, NLY, AMAT, GOLD, BZH, BSX, BC, CFFI, CBRL, CASY, NNN, COP, IP, JBHT, J, LAZ, LNC, MU, MSON, VTRS, SEEL, NUE, ORCL, PPG, PSEC, PSA, RCL, SAFT, SUI, SU, TEVA, UVV, VMC, WSBC, CBIO, UTG, ESXB, ROIC, VFF, NUW, PSX, JRI, RH, YY, BURL, AAL, QTNT, ANET, SYF, LBRDK, EVFM, GDDY, KHC, PSTG, HWM, DOCU, UTZ, MRNA, PINS, ALC, CLOV, DES, DIA, ESGU, FIVG, FV, GDXJ, GLD, IBMJ, IBMK, IDV, IUSB, IWB, IWR, IYF, IYK, JKK, MINT, MUB, OUSA, PDBC, PFF, PPLT, REMX, RODM, TOTL, VDC, VV,
- Sold Out: FNF, WPF, FUN, STLD, NTLA, WPF.U, FBRX, AVAN, NUVB, GNOG, OLLI, DTM, GOVT, ONEM, YETI, BILI, COLD, ZLAB, IYT, TTD, VGSH, PLNT, SABR, ALLE, VIPS, HII, PTMN, WW, SPWR, WPM, RPM, JWN, MXIM, BPYU, EQT, DXC, CERN,
For the details of DAVENPORT & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davenport+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVENPORT & Co LLC
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,379,770 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 339,254 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,358,182 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 5,557,092 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,492,543 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,761,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,761,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 367,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12. The stock is now traded at around $525.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 173,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $18.29, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 360,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,061,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 1166.08%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 491,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 11920.00%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2496.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 880.63%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 174,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 5699.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 652,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,480,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.71.Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.61.Sold Out: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97.
