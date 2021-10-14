DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nike Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company DAVENPORT & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Anthem Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nike Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAVENPORT & Co LLC. As of 2021Q3, DAVENPORT & Co LLC owns 1023 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVENPORT & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davenport+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVENPORT & Co LLC
  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,379,770 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
  2. Markel Corp (MKL) - 339,254 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,358,182 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
  4. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 5,557,092 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,492,543 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,761,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,761,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 367,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12. The stock is now traded at around $525.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 173,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $18.29, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 360,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,061,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 1166.08%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 491,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 11920.00%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2496.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 880.63%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 174,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 5699.72%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 652,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,480,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.71.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $63.91.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVENPORT & Co LLC. Also check out:

1. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVENPORT & Co LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider