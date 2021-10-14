Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys United Parcel Service Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, S&P Global Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, S&P Global Inc, Sysco Corp, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Red Door Wealth Management, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+door+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 158,072 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,646 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,883 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,430 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,874 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 64,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $179.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 90,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 5092.09%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $191.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 30,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1490.13%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 2745.83%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $543.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 5485.71%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1161.54%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.