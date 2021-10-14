Red Door Wealth Management, LLC Buys United Parcel Service Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, S&P Global Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, VIOV, FNDB, XPDI, ARKF, VEU,
- Added Positions: UPS, VTI, AMZN, MSFT, V, JPM, PFE, HD, FB, DIS, MRK, JNJ, NVDA, SCHX, INTU, SHW, BAC, VZ, CRM, IWD, AAPL, FDX, PG, LMT, COST, AMGN, TDG, HON, DUK, WMT, PEP, PYPL, NOW, UNH, ADBE, AMT, ECL, QCOM, CVX, CSCO, FRC, PLD, IBM, WM, SCHM, INTC, GOOG, HCA, SCHF, BRK.B, VIG, GOOGL, WFC, SPY, VUG, MMM, KO, EPD, BABA, MMP, LUMN, SHOP, DIA, SLYV, TXN, TSLA, NFLX, VWO, VTV, VOO, VV, LOW, ABT, ATVI, XOM, XLF, XLV, XLK, RTX, RF, NUE, IWM, IBB, VGT, GS, VHT, TSM, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, RPG, ARKG, MO, DAR, VFH, MDT, GSK, GILD, GE, MS, ABBV, CVS, CMCSA, C, T, PRU, AON, EMR, MAR, LBRDK, GTE, GD, ASML, ACN,
- Sold Out: AVY, CP, SPGI, SYY, STWD, HLT, SDY, BDX, BTI, IP, MET, NSC, RMD, SYK, ANTM, RACE, FTEC, KIE, COF, ENB, HDB, MTD, USB, LULU, RBLX, DTN, IWS, SPYG, TFI, VBK, VO, AXP, CAT, CMP, CMI, DISH, ORCL, ROK, SNA, SWK, STE, VTR, GM, EPAM, ALC, DGRW, EMQQ, MUB, VYM, BP, BIDU, CAH, COP, LLY, F, KMB, MCY, SBUX, TTWO, WLTW, CHTR, SCHA, BAX, DRE, ETN, WELL, NOC, NVAX, O, RDS.A, SNY, TMO, TSCO, TSN, EBAY, EOS, MA, DG, PCI, ICLR, CEIX, DOW, OGN, BND, FNDX, IYJ, RSP, VBR, VEA, AES, AFL, AEP, AZN, TFC, BNS, BLK, BA, BAM, DEO, D, EL, RHP, GIS, ISRG, SJM, MDLZ, NTAP, NVS, NUAN, PENN, PNFP, PXD, TROW, TGT, TER, UMH, HBI, AER, DAL, BIP, AVGO, LYB, ZTS, IQV, WIX, AAL, CARR, OTIS, DVY, PFF, SCHO, VAW, VDC, VMBS, VPU, ABB, APD, ALL, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ADSK, BBD, BXS, GOLD, BSX, CAE, CSX, CNI, KMX, SCHW, CSGP, TPR, ED, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DHI, DRI, DD, EMN, ENTG, NEE, FHN, FCX, TGNA, HSBC, HOG, HPQ, INCY, ICE, IRM, MKL, MCK, MU, TAP, MSI, NKE, OXY, OMC, PTC, PH, PAYX, PUK, RELX, RIO, ROP, SAP, SBAC, SIRI, SWKS, TRV, TRI, TD, TYL, UAL, UGI, VLO, VMC, WBA, WWD, WYNN, XEL, ZBH, ETB, WU, MSCI, KKR, NXPI, VNET, YNDX, PSX, PDI, BERY, BPY, DOOO, PAGP, CFG, LBRDA, BKI, SQ, TEAM, TWLO, SE, DOCU, NIO, MRNA, CRWD, CRNC, GRUB, BIPC, ACWI, ARKK, BIL, BOND, BSV, EFA, FNCL, FPE, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, ITOT, IWF, IWV, JPST, MBB, MDY, MINT, MJ, PKW, QEFA, SCHE, SCHH, SLV, USMV, VB, VCIT, VNQ, AOS, ACAD, CB, A, AIG, AMKR, ANSS, APA, ACGL, MTOR, RIOT, ADP, BCE, BK, BIIB, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, CSWC, CCL, CE, CNP, CI, CLX, CGNX, CL, CNX, CACC, DXCM, DLR, DPZ, EIX, FAST, FNF, FITB, FE, FISV, FLR, GME, IT, GPC, GERN, GT, HAL, HFC, HEP, HBAN, INFO, IDXX, ITW, JBHT, JCI, KEY, KSS, STRM, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, LORL, MRO, MLM, MKC, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, VXRT, NCR, NI, ES, INSG, NVO, ONCY, PLX, PNC, PPG, PPL, LIN, PGR, PEG, WRK, ROST, RCL, SKM, SLB, SRE, SLGN, WPM, SPG, SONY, TK, TEX, THO, TTE, UNP, X, VFC, MTN, VRSN, WPC, GWW, WAB, WSO, EVRG, XLNX, HEI.A, TXMD, RQI, BHK, ATEC, AWK, TDC, ULTA, LL, CIM, KW, COCP, CFX, IBIO, BUD, H, VRSK, GNUS, HHC, VC, KMI, KOS, NGL, GWRE, ENPH, NCLH, FWONA, BFAM, ECOM, AMC, FLXN, CGC, ARES, FWONK, KEYS, TBK, QSR, SUM, BLD, TRU, NTRA, KHC, Z, HPE, CRON, FBK, DFIN, GRWG, ADNT, GDS, SNAP, BHF, ROKU, SPCE, CNNE, NAKD, YMAB, XM, 2LYA, FOXA, ZM, CTVA, ATER, WORK, AMCR, SCPE, PTON, WMG, NKLA, NCNO, BEPC, RKT, DKNG, BEKE, FSR, FCAC, QS, ABNB, AJAX, BMBL, VIEW, COUR, BKLN, BWX, IGIB, CPER, CQQQ, IGSB, DBEF, DUSA, FAN, FHLC, FLOT, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FUTY, GDX, GDXJ, GNR, GOVT, GUNR, IHI, IJK, IJR, IJT, IMTM, ITA, IWO, IWP, IXUS, IYC, IYF, IYT, MDYV, PDBC, PEJ, REZ, RWR, RWX, SCHZ, SPIB, SPSM, SPTL, TAN, TIP, USHY, USO, VCLT, VOT,
For the details of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+door+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 158,072 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,646 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,883 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,430 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,874 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 64,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $179.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDI)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 90,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 5092.09%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $191.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 30,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1490.13%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 2745.83%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $543.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 5485.71%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1161.54%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29.Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $198.84 and $227.37, with an estimated average price of $214.69.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Red Door Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Red Door Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Door Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Door Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment