HNP Capital LLC Buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells , Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HNP Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells , Verizon Communications Inc, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, HNP Capital LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HNP Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hnp+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HNP Capital LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 465,169 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 452,988 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.03%
  3. PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 758,251 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 389,003 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.22%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 85,209 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 758,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.687900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $16.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84. The stock is now traded at around $106.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 452,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 389,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 199.85%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 355.46%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,713 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $229.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 94.77%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of HNP Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. HNP Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HNP Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HNP Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HNP Capital LLC keeps buying
