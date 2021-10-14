Logo
Courier Capital Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Honeywell International Inc, , T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Courier Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Honeywell International Inc, , T-Mobile US Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Llc. As of 2021Q3, Courier Capital Llc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COURIER CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courier+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COURIER CAPITAL LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,234,068 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 137,910 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,733 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 315,706 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 193,735 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 302,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 229,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.15 and $56.25, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 335,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 480.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Sold Out: (MFNC)

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $83.44 and $89.6, with an estimated average price of $86.49.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of COURIER CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. COURIER CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COURIER CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COURIER CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COURIER CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
