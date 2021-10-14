Courier Capital Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Honeywell International Inc, , T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, JPST, QDEF, GQRE, CTSH, AVGO, GM, NCBS, BR, OGN, BSJM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Honeywell International Inc, , T-Mobile US Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Llc. As of 2021Q3, Courier Capital Llc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,234,068 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 137,910 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,733 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 315,706 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 193,735 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 302,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 229,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.15 and $56.25, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 335,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 480.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,915 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $126.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.25 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $20.56.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $61.57.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $83.44 and $89.6, with an estimated average price of $86.49.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $78.25 and $86.49, with an estimated average price of $82.1.