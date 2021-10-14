Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Ma

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Ma

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Enhancement Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Enhancement Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+enhancement+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Enhancement Group LLC
  1. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) - 2,370,288 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 642,019 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.61%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 475,859 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.87%
  4. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 373,265 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.62%
  5. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 546,829 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.15%
New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.69%. The holding were 2,370,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 174,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (LFEQ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $40.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.187300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 186,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 189,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $352.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $267.23, with an estimated average price of $228.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 642,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 546,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.29%. The purchase prices were between $119.64 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $125.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 475,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1402.61%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 114,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $60.65, with an estimated average price of $46.74.

Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $83.87, with an estimated average price of $77.67.

Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Enhancement Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Enhancement Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider