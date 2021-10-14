Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Ma

- New Purchases: SPD, FTLS, LFEQ, SVOL, URI, PALL, GTLS, PEJ, OPEN, ACIW, FRI, SYNA, SAM, LMT, BAX, EIM, TRV, SIMO, OHI, IBM, QLD, MJUS, QQQ, SSO, BAC, VCLO, KMI, WU, IIM, IQI, EBAY, XPER, SBUX, O, QCOM, NUE, GE, CINF,
- Added Positions: VNLA, JAAA, FXL, FTSM, QEFA, XLC, AAPL, V, OMFL, TAIL, LUV, GLDM, RPV, SPEM, DBJP, NVDA, JMBS, PYPL, DOV, ICE, NEE, ATVI, LH, FMC, JPST, VWOB, DHI, GSY, IIPR, EMB, SPLG, CSV, CHD, HD, JNJ, QLYS, AMLP, SZNE, ORCL, PALC, BRK.B, USMF, ANTM, DHR, IPKW, MSFT, BKNG, FCN, SH, IQDG, INDA, DG, DUK, FIW, FFTY, FBT, SPYD, XLY, UIVM, VWO, BRO, SPTI, SCHW, CSCO, PCY, IVV, GSLC, OGN, BABA, UI, DIS, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, USMV, FMB, FXO, CAT, GDX, FXN, MSOS, FXD, VIG, FTGC, IVOL, BOCT, BAPR, FFEB, QUAL, FPE, IJUL, MINT, JNK, CAPE, SPY, NXP, VNQ, VTI, LLY, PDBC, SPLV, SPSB, MTUM, SQQQ, TIP, VEA, VFH, ADBE, VYM, RTX, BA, EPD, IDXX, JPM, MCD, NFLX, PFE, UNP, IWV, NXQ, PM, GM, TLRY, TLRY, YETI, FXH, IAU, IWM,
- Sold Out: SNPS, PTON, ZIM, CVLT, HYFM, ICSH, F, FB, LYFT, OGI, AZEK, DKNG, FXZ, GSEW, SPYV, VOO, YOLO, RPAY, YUMC, AKAM, ZNGA, MPC, HII, KTRA, JAZZ, NUV, YUM, UAA, ISRG, CLF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Enhancement Group LLC
- Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) - 2,370,288 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 642,019 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.61%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 475,859 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.87%
- SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 373,265 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.62%
- Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 546,829 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.15%
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.69%. The holding were 2,370,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 174,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (LFEQ)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $40.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.187300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 186,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 189,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $352.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $267.23, with an estimated average price of $228.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 642,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 546,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.29%. The purchase prices were between $119.64 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $125.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 475,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1402.61%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 114,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $60.65, with an estimated average price of $46.74.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $83.87, with an estimated average price of $77.67.Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Enhancement Group LLC.
1. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Enhancement Group LLC keeps buying
