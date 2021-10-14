Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Ma

New Purchases: SPD, FTLS, LFEQ, SVOL, URI, PALL, GTLS, PEJ, OPEN, ACIW, FRI, SYNA, SAM, LMT, BAX, EIM, TRV, SIMO, OHI, IBM, QLD, MJUS, QQQ, SSO, BAC, VCLO, KMI, WU, IIM, IQI, EBAY, XPER, SBUX, O, QCOM, NUE, GE, CINF,

SPD, FTLS, LFEQ, SVOL, URI, PALL, GTLS, PEJ, OPEN, ACIW, FRI, SYNA, SAM, LMT, BAX, EIM, TRV, SIMO, OHI, IBM, QLD, MJUS, QQQ, SSO, BAC, VCLO, KMI, WU, IIM, IQI, EBAY, XPER, SBUX, O, QCOM, NUE, GE, CINF, Added Positions: VNLA, JAAA, FXL, FTSM, QEFA, XLC, AAPL, V, OMFL, TAIL, LUV, GLDM, RPV, SPEM, DBJP, NVDA, JMBS, PYPL, DOV, ICE, NEE, ATVI, LH, FMC, JPST, VWOB, DHI, GSY, IIPR, EMB, SPLG, CSV, CHD, HD, JNJ, QLYS, AMLP, SZNE, ORCL, PALC, BRK.B, USMF, ANTM, DHR, IPKW, MSFT, BKNG, FCN, SH, IQDG, INDA, DG, DUK, FIW, FFTY, FBT, SPYD, XLY, UIVM, VWO, BRO, SPTI, SCHW, CSCO, PCY, IVV, GSLC, OGN, BABA, UI, DIS, PRU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) - 2,370,288 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 642,019 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.61% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 475,859 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.87% SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 373,265 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.62% Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 546,829 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.15%

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.69%. The holding were 2,370,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $49.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 174,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $40.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.187300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 186,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 189,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $352.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $267.23, with an estimated average price of $228.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $50.13, with an estimated average price of $50.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 642,019 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.48, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 546,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.29%. The purchase prices were between $119.64 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $125.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.88 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 475,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1402.61%. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 43,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 114,279 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $60.65, with an estimated average price of $46.74.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $83.87, with an estimated average price of $77.67.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47.