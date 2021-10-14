WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Deere, Mastercard Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: MU, DE, MA, TMUS, SH, IYW, ARKQ, GRMN, BRK.B, VOO, CATH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Deere, Mastercard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc, AbbVie Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,170 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,461 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,674 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,851 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,983 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 120,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $329.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 21,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 17,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 40,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 100,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 138.42%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $330.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 523.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $79.18, with an estimated average price of $72.76.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.57.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.