WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc, Deere, Mastercard Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: MU, DE, MA, TMUS, SH, IYW, ARKQ, GRMN, BRK.B, VOO, CATH,
- Added Positions: ISRG, V, PYPL, HD, IHI, UPS, AMZN, TTE, MMM, KO, MSFT, FB, JNJ, NOW, SPY, BLK, ADBE, ATVI, XLV, CRM, NDAQ, COST, SQ, FBT, BP, AMD, LH, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, AMGN, ABBV, NFLX, IWM, RPV, RIO, FTNT, DHR, VUG, NEM, IWN, ITA, IYC, REM, ANTM, FDN, LULU, DKNG, CHD, BAX, BAC,
- Sold Out: T, VRTX, EWBC, GNW, VIG, CATY,
For the details of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors+socal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,170 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,461 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,674 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,851 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,983 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 120,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $329.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 21,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 17,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 40,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 100,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 138.42%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $330.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 28,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 523.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.Sold Out: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $79.18, with an estimated average price of $72.76.Sold Out: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.57.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75.Sold Out: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. Also check out:
1. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment