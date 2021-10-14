Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sanofi SA

- New Purchases: FSTA, FCOM, C, IAC, EPD, FDVV, PYPL, SRGA,
- Added Positions: UTF, UTG, TIP, T, SPY, VTI, VIAC, VZ, ABBV, WBA, INTC, REGL, DG, RPM, CVS, IWM, BA, MA, FTEC, DIS, IEF, RTX, HD, GILD, MCD, HUM, IWR, QQQ, VCSH, VEU, MMM, SMDV, AXP, CRM, BF.B, CMCSA, DUK, PFE, V, SHW, UNH, BLK, BP, MTUM, USB, ORLY, PEAK, MO, USMV, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: PZZA, RDS.A, VTV, IVW, IBM, PM, IWP, EFA, TSLA, IWO, IWN, IDXX, IJK, PNC, VOE, BAC, IWS, FB, WMT, SO, CSCO, GE, IVV, ADP, CAT, SLYV, SLYG, RWR, CHDN, CINF, ITW, UL, JCI, PPG, TJX, IVE, IJT, IJS, MDT, APD,
- Sold Out: BABA, 4LRA, SNY, CSX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,595 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,666 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,303 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,310 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,405 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 38,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 116.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 115.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.
