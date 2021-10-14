Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sanofi SA

New Purchases: FSTA, FCOM, C, IAC, EPD, FDVV, PYPL, SRGA,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Citigroup Inc, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sanofi SA, CSX Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 180 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,595 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,666 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,303 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,310 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,405 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 38,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 116.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 115.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.