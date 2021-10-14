Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sanofi SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sanofi SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Atlas Brown,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Citigroup Inc, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sanofi SA, CSX Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 180 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Brown,Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+brown%2Cinc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Brown,Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,595 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 30,666 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,303 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,310 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,405 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 38,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 116.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 115.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Brown,Inc.. Also check out:

1. Atlas Brown,Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Brown,Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Brown,Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Brown,Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider