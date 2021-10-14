Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Waste Management Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

- New Purchases: VFMO, JMOM, FDMO, FDLO, FQAL, MDLZ, ROP, APD, AAPL, PM, CSCO, WMT, SBUX, DG, ROK, BSX, BDX, ADSK,
- Added Positions: VOO, MTUM, USMV, LGLV, QUAL, JQUA, MDT, SYK, LIN, CDNS, CTAS, MKC, MMM, AKAM, LBRDA, ECL, ATVI, KO, VRTX, EA, SGEN, TXN, INCY, JBHT, KMB, MRK, BAX, ANSS, TYL, ABT, BF.B, CERN, CHD, HRL, CL, HEI, STE, APH, SNPS, COO, TMO, VRSN, GWW, MA, BR, V, VRSK, VEEV, CSGP, YUMC, AME, AMZN, ITW, JNJ, HD, HSY, ROL, MCD, PG, FAST, MNST, PEP, LULU, KEYS, SPGI, SHW, WCN, CTSH, RSG, POOL, SWKS, ODFL, NOW, IDXX, EL, MSFT, ANET, ILMN, REGN, IEX, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, NVDA, EW, INFO, A, RMD, MTD, INTU, GRMN, WST, MCO, DHR, ISRG, ADBE, COST, CMG, ZTS, TFX, CLX, CPRT,
- Sold Out: WM, EXPD, EPAM, WAT, GOOGL, MXIM, TECH, AMD, IEP, CGNX, MPWR, TXG,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,498 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,385 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.66%
- JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) - 116,761 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) - 39,875 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) - 104,480 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.743000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.3%. The holding were 39,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.72 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.454800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.3%. The holding were 116,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.59 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.29%. The holding were 104,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.31 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 36,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 34,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 23,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $142.07, with an estimated average price of $137.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.058800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.23, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.150900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 42,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.
