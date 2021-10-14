Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Waste Management Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

New Purchases: VFMO, JMOM, FDMO, FDLO, FQAL, MDLZ, ROP, APD, AAPL, PM, CSCO, WMT, SBUX, DG, ROK, BSX, BDX, ADSK,

VFMO, JMOM, FDMO, FDLO, FQAL, MDLZ, ROP, APD, AAPL, PM, CSCO, WMT, SBUX, DG, ROK, BSX, BDX, ADSK, Added Positions: VOO, MTUM, USMV, LGLV, QUAL, JQUA, MDT, SYK, LIN, CDNS, CTAS, MKC, MMM, AKAM, LBRDA, ECL, ATVI, KO, VRTX, EA, SGEN, TXN, INCY, JBHT, KMB, MRK, BAX, ANSS, TYL, ABT, BF.B, CERN, CHD, HRL, CL, HEI, STE, APH, SNPS, COO, TMO, VRSN, GWW, MA, BR, V, VRSK, VEEV, CSGP, YUMC, AME, AMZN, ITW, JNJ, HD, HSY, ROL, MCD, PG, FAST, MNST, PEP, LULU, KEYS, SPGI, SHW, WCN, CTSH, RSG, POOL, SWKS, ODFL, NOW, IDXX, EL, MSFT, ANET, ILMN, REGN, IEX, ACN,

VOO, MTUM, USMV, LGLV, QUAL, JQUA, MDT, SYK, LIN, CDNS, CTAS, MKC, MMM, AKAM, LBRDA, ECL, ATVI, KO, VRTX, EA, SGEN, TXN, INCY, JBHT, KMB, MRK, BAX, ANSS, TYL, ABT, BF.B, CERN, CHD, HRL, CL, HEI, STE, APH, SNPS, COO, TMO, VRSN, GWW, MA, BR, V, VRSK, VEEV, CSGP, YUMC, AME, AMZN, ITW, JNJ, HD, HSY, ROL, MCD, PG, FAST, MNST, PEP, LULU, KEYS, SPGI, SHW, WCN, CTSH, RSG, POOL, SWKS, ODFL, NOW, IDXX, EL, MSFT, ANET, ILMN, REGN, IEX, ACN, Reduced Positions: SPY, NVDA, EW, INFO, A, RMD, MTD, INTU, GRMN, WST, MCO, DHR, ISRG, ADBE, COST, CMG, ZTS, TFX, CLX, CPRT,

SPY, NVDA, EW, INFO, A, RMD, MTD, INTU, GRMN, WST, MCO, DHR, ISRG, ADBE, COST, CMG, ZTS, TFX, CLX, CPRT, Sold Out: WM, EXPD, EPAM, WAT, GOOGL, MXIM, TECH, AMD, IEP, CGNX, MPWR, TXG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF, sells Waste Management Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Waters Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2021Q3, Newfound Research LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,498 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,385 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.66% JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) - 116,761 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) - 39,875 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) - 104,480 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.81 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $129.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.743000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.3%. The holding were 39,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.72 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.454800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.3%. The holding were 116,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.59 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.29%. The holding were 104,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.31 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 36,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 34,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 23,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.4 and $142.07, with an estimated average price of $137.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.058800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.23, with an estimated average price of $42.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.150900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 42,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.