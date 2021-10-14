Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Autodesk Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Sony Group Corp, Constellation Brands Inc

New Purchases: WLTW, ADSK, T, CVX, NUE,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Autodesk Inc, AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells PPG Industries Inc, Sony Group Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Corteva Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reliant Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Reliant Investment Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,482 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,168 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,824 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 32,080 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.65% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,082 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 10,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.