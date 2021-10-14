Logo
Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Autodesk Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Sony Group Corp, Constellation Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Reliant Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Autodesk Inc, AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells PPG Industries Inc, Sony Group Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Corteva Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reliant Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Reliant Investment Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reliant Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reliant+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Reliant Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,482 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,168 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,824 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 32,080 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.65%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,082 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 16,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $289.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 10,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,464 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Reliant Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reliant Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reliant Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
