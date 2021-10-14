Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: COMT, GTO, JAGG, DFUS, SPMO, SMMV, AMGN, IWF, IWM,
- Added Positions: IHI, EFV, IUSB, EFG, IXN, IVV, FALN, SPTL, QUAL, MTUM, IEFA, SCHB, AMZN, QQQ, IXUS, MSFT, SPLV, SCHF, USIG, RWO, IEMG, SLYV, FNDE, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, IEI, USMV, SPY, JPST, LQD, ESGE, AAPL, HYG, TLT, IEF, AGG, IWV, ACN, PM, IJR, IVE, BOND, JQUA, IYG, FLOT, PG, INTU, SHYG, BRK.B, GOOG, IGSB, ITOT, IJH, KO,
- Sold Out: VTV, VB, VOO, VCSH, VMBS, VGLT, VEA, VNQ, VO, VTI, VAW, EMR, LMBS, BSV, VHT, SONO, MO, VWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 383,658 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 258,927 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 605,839 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.85%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 548,863 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.87%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 382,525 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 450,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 222,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 221,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 98,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $63.87, with an estimated average price of $61.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.443900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 152,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 605,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 548,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.70%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 72,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 120.63%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.35.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.17 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $89.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC.
1. Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC keeps buying
