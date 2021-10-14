Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: COMT, GTO, JAGG, DFUS, SPMO, SMMV, AMGN, IWF, IWM,

COMT, GTO, JAGG, DFUS, SPMO, SMMV, AMGN, IWF, IWM, Added Positions: IHI, EFV, IUSB, EFG, IXN, IVV, FALN, SPTL, QUAL, MTUM, IEFA, SCHB, AMZN, QQQ, IXUS, MSFT, SPLV, SCHF, USIG, RWO, IEMG, SLYV, FNDE, JNJ,

IHI, EFV, IUSB, EFG, IXN, IVV, FALN, SPTL, QUAL, MTUM, IEFA, SCHB, AMZN, QQQ, IXUS, MSFT, SPLV, SCHF, USIG, RWO, IEMG, SLYV, FNDE, JNJ, Reduced Positions: GOVT, IEI, USMV, SPY, JPST, LQD, ESGE, AAPL, HYG, TLT, IEF, AGG, IWV, ACN, PM, IJR, IVE, BOND, JQUA, IYG, FLOT, PG, INTU, SHYG, BRK.B, GOOG, IGSB, ITOT, IJH, KO,

GOVT, IEI, USMV, SPY, JPST, LQD, ESGE, AAPL, HYG, TLT, IEF, AGG, IWV, ACN, PM, IJR, IVE, BOND, JQUA, IYG, FLOT, PG, INTU, SHYG, BRK.B, GOOG, IGSB, ITOT, IJH, KO, Sold Out: VTV, VB, VOO, VCSH, VMBS, VGLT, VEA, VNQ, VO, VTI, VAW, EMR, LMBS, BSV, VHT, SONO, MO, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intelligence+driven+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 383,658 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 258,927 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 605,839 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.85% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 548,863 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.87% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 382,525 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 450,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.77 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 222,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 221,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 98,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $63.87, with an estimated average price of $61.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.443900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 152,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 605,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 548,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.70%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 72,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 120.63%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $366.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.17 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $89.83.