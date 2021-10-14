Pachira Investments Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, BioAtla Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, ISRG, VEEV, ASAN,
- Added Positions: VTI, COST, JNJ, SHOP, ARKK, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, IVV, IJR, AAPL, JPST, MSFT, SCHB,
- Sold Out: BCAB,
For the details of Pachira Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pachira+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pachira Investments Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,333 shares, 25.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,807 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 252,597 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 259,015 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 257,024 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $330.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $308.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in BioAtla Inc. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pachira Investments Inc.. Also check out:
1. Pachira Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pachira Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pachira Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pachira Investments Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment