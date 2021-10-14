Pachira Investments Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, BioAtla Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, ISRG, VEEV, ASAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Asana Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, BioAtla Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pachira Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Pachira Investments Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,333 shares, 25.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,807 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 252,597 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 259,015 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 257,024 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $330.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $308.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in BioAtla Inc. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.07.