Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Winthrop Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winthrop+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 266,545 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,925 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 445,496 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
  4. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 695,635 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,275 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 383,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $189.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $47.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 450.23%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1566.54%. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $349.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winthrop Advisory Group LLC keeps buying
