Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winthrop+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 266,545 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,925 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 445,496 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 695,635 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,275 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 383,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.35 and $191.96, with an estimated average price of $186.32. The stock is now traded at around $189.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 31,649 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $47.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 450.23%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1566.54%. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $349.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29.