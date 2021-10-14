Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, II-VI Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, II-VI Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Winfield Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Walmart Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Visa Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, II-VI Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winfield Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winfield+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winfield Associates, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,174 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,978 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,525 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,579 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,331 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $273.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $148.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $78.56.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Sold Out: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $14.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winfield Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winfield Associates, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider