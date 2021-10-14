Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, II-VI Inc

New Purchases: FTSL, WMT, IJH, AFRM, GILD, MCHP, XLF, EVGO,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Walmart Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Visa Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, II-VI Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,174 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,978 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,525 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,579 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,331 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $273.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $148.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.42%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $331.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $78.56.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $14.36.