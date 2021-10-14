Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Dutch Bros Inc, Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Magna International Inc, Ford Motor Co

New Purchases: BROS, VTRS, LW, LAZR, PPG, OTIS,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dutch Bros Inc, Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, 3M Co, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Magna International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Valero Energy Corp, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Becker Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Becker Capital Management Inc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 403,544 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 756,626 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 423,006 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,275,401 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 759,127 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 459,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 696,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 136,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 74,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 99.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34.