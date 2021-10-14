Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Dutch Bros Inc, Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Magna International Inc, Ford Motor Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Dutch Bros Inc, Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Magna International Inc, Ford Motor Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Becker Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dutch Bros Inc, Viatris Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, 3M Co, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Magna International Inc, Ford Motor Co, Valero Energy Corp, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Becker Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Becker Capital Management Inc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/becker+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 403,544 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 756,626 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 423,006 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,275,401 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 759,127 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
New Purchase: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dutch Bros Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 459,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 696,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 136,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 74,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 99.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider