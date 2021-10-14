Appleton Partners Inc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Americold Realty Trust,

- New Purchases: JMST, JPME, JPSE, QEMM, ARE, COMB, PPTY, INVH, JUST, VSGX, ESGE, IAU, SYF, TSLA, LRGE, AMD, SCHG, SCHP, SPDW, VTEB,
- Added Positions: WSO, JPST, TSM, IEMG, ECL, LMT, MS, WDAY, JPM, LVMUY, PGF, STZ, ZBRA, SCHX, MSFT, VMC, BR, ABNB, BAM, MNST, RTX, BX, TWTR, BKLN, ADSK, CF, DHI, EL, SYK, DIS, ABBV, CTLT, DOW, SCHA, SCHF, XLE, BAC, EQIX, WCN, CMG, XYL, PANW, CIBR, EMLP, ESGV, IAGG, IBB, QAI, SPAB, SPIB, AMGN, ADP, BDX, CVS, CAT, CME, CCI, EA, NFLX, NOC, PAYX, RSG, WMT, WEC, TMUS, AVGO, SHOP, ESGD, GSIE, IEFA, IVV, JNK, SCHH, SCHM, XLK, XLU, XOP, T, APD, BMY, NEE, GIS, ITW, LAMR, NKE, ORCL, PFE, CRM, TEL, NOW, IQV, BND, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, IWF, IWN, QQQ, SCHD, SCHE, SCHZ, VB, VBR, VIG, VMBS, VTI, VTV, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: FLRN, COLD, FISV, PYPL, AAPL, COST, PEP, SPY, TXN, GOOGL, SHW, TJX, TMO, UNH, FB, APH, BAX, IBM, INTU, PG, VRSN, ABT, ATVI, SCHW, CHD, CSCO, C, CLX, KO, CL, EW, XOM, GS, ILMN, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, NTRS, PPG, SIVB, SMG, TGT, UNP, VLO, VZ, VRTX, ANTM, EFA, EFAV, FPX, HACK, IWM, VEA, VNQ, VOO, CB, AKAM, ALB, AMP, AMAT, CSX, CVX, DE, DLR, DD, EOG, LLY, FHI, GE, TT, LRCX, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MRK, LIN, BKNG, SLB, SNPS, UPS, VFC, MTN, WM, WFC, ZBH, ST, NXPI, BFAM, AGG, GLD, IGM, IPO, IWP, IWS, IWV, JPIN, SCHO, USMV, VEU, VOX, VWO,
- Sold Out: NEM, NVS, BMRN, RJF, SPYX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,486 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 476,989 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,642 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 653,871 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,850 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 234,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $84.99 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.87. The stock is now traded at around $90.560600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity (JPSE)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.817100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 147,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEMM)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.79 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $68.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $209.07, with an estimated average price of $199. The stock is now traded at around $200.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N (COMB)
Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 752.71%. The purchase prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 76,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 148,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 273.40%. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $168.06, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $82.69 and $95.33, with an estimated average price of $89.6.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18.
