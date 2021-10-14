Logo
Appleton Partners Inc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Americold Realty Trust,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Appleton Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Americold Realty Trust, Fiserv Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2021Q3, Appleton Partners Inc owns 291 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Appleton Partners Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,486 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 476,989 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,642 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 653,871 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,850 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 234,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $84.99 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.87. The stock is now traded at around $90.560600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity (JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.817100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 147,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEMM)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.79 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $68.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $209.07, with an estimated average price of $199. The stock is now traded at around $200.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N (COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 752.71%. The purchase prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 76,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 148,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 273.40%. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $168.06, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Sold Out: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $82.69 and $95.33, with an estimated average price of $89.6.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Appleton Partners Inc. Also check out:

1. Appleton Partners Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Appleton Partners Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Appleton Partners Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Appleton Partners Inc keeps buying
