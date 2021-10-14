Appleton Partners Inc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Americold Realty Trust,

New Purchases: JMST, JPME, JPSE, QEMM, ARE, COMB, PPTY, INVH, JUST, VSGX, ESGE, IAU, SYF, TSLA, LRGE, AMD, SCHG, SCHP, SPDW, VTEB,

Investment company Appleton Partners Inc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity , SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Americold Realty Trust, Fiserv Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2021Q3, Appleton Partners Inc owns 291 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,486 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 476,989 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,642 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 653,871 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,850 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 234,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $84.99 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.87. The stock is now traded at around $90.560600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 83,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.817100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 147,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.79 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $68.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.761600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 79,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $209.07, with an estimated average price of $199. The stock is now traded at around $200.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy N. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 752.71%. The purchase prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $112.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 76,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 148,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $219.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 273.40%. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $168.06, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $82.69 and $95.33, with an estimated average price of $89.6.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18.