Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys British American Tobacco PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Foot Locker Inc, Watsco Inc, NIO Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys British American Tobacco PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Entergy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Foot Locker Inc, Watsco Inc, NIO Inc, Baidu Inc, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 503,304 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,715 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 1,032,730 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,490 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 540,146 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $184.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 110.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 93.65%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 61.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.