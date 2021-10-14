Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys British American Tobacco PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Foot Locker Inc, Watsco Inc, NIO Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys British American Tobacco PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Foot Locker Inc, Watsco Inc, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys British American Tobacco PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Entergy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Foot Locker Inc, Watsco Inc, NIO Inc, Baidu Inc, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 241 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stock+yards+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 503,304 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,715 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  3. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 1,032,730 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,490 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 540,146 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $184.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 110.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $129.89 and $131.81, with an estimated average price of $130.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 93.65%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 61.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider