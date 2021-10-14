Regal Wealth Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Regal Wealth Group, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regal+wealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 144,770 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 79,342 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,321 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 98,042 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 185,617 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.