Regal Wealth Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp

Investment company Regal Wealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Regal Wealth Group, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regal Wealth Group, Inc. keeps buying
- New Purchases: GLD,
- Added Positions: SHYG, TIP, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: ROK, IWF, LQD, USMV, RTX, MTUM, CARR, IVW, RSP, HYG,
- Sold Out: OTIS,
For the details of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regal+wealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Regal Wealth Group, Inc.
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 144,770 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 79,342 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,321 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 98,042 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 185,617 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Regal Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.
