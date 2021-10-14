Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Home Depot Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as. As of 2021Q3, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as owns 229 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/livingston+group+asset+management+co+%28operating+as+southport+capital+management%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 172,098 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 233,527 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,056 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.29%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 89,469 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 42,507 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 167,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 79,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 41,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July (DJUL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $32.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.980800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.17%. The purchase prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54. The stock is now traded at around $157.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $33.029100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: First Bancorp (FBNC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in First Bancorp. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.68.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF. The sale prices were between $140.83 and $149.95, with an estimated average price of $146.79.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management). Also check out:

1. Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management) keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider