Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as. As of 2021Q3, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as owns 229 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 172,098 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 233,527 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,056 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.29% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 89,469 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 42,507 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 167,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 79,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 41,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $32.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.980800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.17%. The purchase prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54. The stock is now traded at around $157.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $33.029100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in First Bancorp. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.68.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF. The sale prices were between $140.83 and $149.95, with an estimated average price of $146.79.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.