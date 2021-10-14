JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys CSX Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Manulife Financial Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc

- New Purchases: LSPD,
- Added Positions: CSX, BAM, SE, ENB, WMT, ASML, SAP,
- Reduced Positions: MFC, SLF, IGIB, UNH, PFE, ALGN, IGSB, FNV, NVDA, EL, NFLX, HSBC, FTS, BIP, BAC, BEP, BP, T, GOVT, LQD,
- Sold Out: BABA, BPY, JD, GLD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,326 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,750 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,304 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,345 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 85,420 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
JCIC Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 205.87%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 152,015 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: (BPY)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.26 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $18.8.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
JCIC Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.
