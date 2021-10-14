Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iSha

New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, JMST, COMT, IBMQ, IBMO, IBMP, IBDN,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 137,238 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.7% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 111,550 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.63% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 162,550 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.73% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 59,499 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.72% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 296,003 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 296,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 173,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 53,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 39,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95.