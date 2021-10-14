Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iSha

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iSha

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliftonlarsonallen+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 137,238 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.7%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 111,550 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.63%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 162,550 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.73%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 59,499 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.72%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 296,003 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 296,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 173,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 53,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 39,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider