Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iSha

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, JMST, COMT, IBMQ, IBMO, IBMP, IBDN,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, VLUE, MUB, IEFA, AGG, IVW, IVE, VIG, VTEB, SCHB, SCHG, IJH, TIP, IEMG, BND, JPST, IJR, IXUS, CWI, PFF, SCHV, EMB, ITOT, IWD, GOVT, SCHF, IWF, SHY, EFA, EEM, SCHE,
- Sold Out: VOO, NOBL, IVV, QUAL, SCHZ, SPYG, VEU, SPLV, TFI, AAPL, IQLT, DGRO, IWM, ROK, IBMJ, ICSH, SDY, MBB, USIG, SPY, MSFT, VGK, IBND, SCHM, RPG, SUB, AMZN, NAD, ESGE, VCIT, VT, VUG, XLU, VTV, SBAC, PRFZ, VTI, EFAV, FLOT, IBMK, NEA, NMZ, VWO, DVN, SHM, SHYG, DON, VGLT, PG, EXC, NEE, BSV, ESGD, SPEM, COST, MRK, V, DVY, EAGG, IWV, LQDH, VO, VV, ADBE, EMR, MHI, IGSB, HDV, VCLT, BA, UNP, MAV, FB, VGT, VPL, BAC, HD, JNJ, NKE, IDV, IWR, USCI, USMV, VB, CVX, ITW, INTC, JPM, TGT, WM, BNDX, IEI, IGLB, OEF, SCHA, SCHX, SHV, VBR, VCSH, ABT, BMY, KO, CMI, DE, MCD, NVDA, NVG, XYL, ABBV, PYPL, SQ, ARKK, EFG, ESGV, ESML, FALN, FDN, HEFA, IWC, QQQ, SLV, TLT, VXUS, ENB, XOM, HON, IBM, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, NTES, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PNW, RTX, UNH, VZ, DIS, NUV, NZF, PM, DG, TSLA, MPC, BTT, PCTY, DOCU, EFV, FFTY, FNDF, GLD, HYG, IEF, IWY, SCHH, VOE, VTIP, T, APD, MO, AMT, TFC, CPK, CSCO, C, CL, DECK, DUK, LLY, EPD, MNST, KRC, LOW, MATW, MPWR, NEM, NSC, SHW, WPM, SO, SBUX, SYK, TXN, WMT, WBA, WFC, RQI, MA, KL, VEEV, CARR, DIA, ESGU, FGD, GDXJ, IEUR, IGRO, IWB, JQUA, LQD, MDYV, NYF, PXH, SLYV, ALB, LNT, ADI, BIDU, BTI, CAT, FIS, DHR, DAR, HRL, KMB, PCG, PNC, PHM, QCOM, SYY, TROW, TREX, YUM, IIM, ENSG, BABA, TDOC, OTIS, AOR, IGIB, DGRW, FXD, FXH, HYMB, IYE, MINT, RSP, SCHC, SPYV,
For the details of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliftonlarsonallen+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFTONLARSONALLEN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 137,238 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.7%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 111,550 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.63%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 162,550 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.73%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 59,499 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.72%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 296,003 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 296,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 173,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 53,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 39,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $91.95.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95.
