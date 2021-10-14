Tiaa, Fsb Buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, ASML Holding NV

New Purchases: NULV, NULG, NUMV, NUMG, IAU, MSI, APTV, ORLY, RTNXF, DFAC, DFAS, OGN, GXO, DFAT, DFUS, GWX, WSR, ICLN, BEP, BIP, NLY,

NULV, NULG, NUMV, NUMG, IAU, MSI, APTV, ORLY, RTNXF, DFAC, DFAS, OGN, GXO, DFAT, DFUS, GWX, WSR, ICLN, BEP, BIP, NLY, Added Positions: IEMG, IWX, IWY, EMB, IWN, MBB, MUB, VEA, IWO, USHY, VIAC, CMCSA, GM, ATVI, AMZN, WMT, AGG, MO, CRM, TSLA, NUSC, SCHC, ABT, FITB, MDT, UNH, MA, NOW, PYPL, BIV, IJR, SPDW, SPEM, VBK, VBR, VOE, PLD, T, ALL, HES, AMX, AEP, AME, AMAT, AZN, BA, BAM, CAT, SCHW, ED, STZ, CCK, DUK, EOG, ETN, EMR, ENB, EPD, EQIX, FISV, GILD, HBAN, INTC, INTU, JCI, LMT, MCD, MS, ES, NVO, PNC, PPL, PH, RHHBY, RDS.A, SPG, TGT, TMO, USB, WBA, WFC, WOR, ZBH, EBAY, NUV, MITEF, STWD, MPC, CDK, ETSY, UNIT, CTVA, BNDX, EMLC, ICF, SCHB, SCHD, SCHF, SDY, SLYG, SLYV, SPYG, SPYV, STPZ, USMV, VEU, VXUS, VYM, XLRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Gold Trust, sells T-Mobile US Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, ASML Holding NV, Broadcom Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa, Fsb. As of 2021Q3, Tiaa, Fsb owns 373 stocks with a total value of $28.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIAA, FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiaa%2C+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 61,617,184 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 34,046,270 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 18,559,097 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 14,074,291 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 3,568,541 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.741600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,592,371 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.04 and $70.2, with an estimated average price of $67.38. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,964,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,769,061 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.4 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $55.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,360,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 821,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1726.22%. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 245,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1658.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 276,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 68.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 578,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in General Motors Co by 690.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 265,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 576.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 60.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 148,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.