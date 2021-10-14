Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, CVS Health Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Vale SA, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: HACK, VV, FCOM, FORA, WSBC, FSTA, IGSB, RSP, VO, SNOW, PFF, TFC, MVBF, RANI, FIDU, ARVN, NVDA, IAU, HHC, TXN, SRAD, NKE, UBSI, VXX, GTBIF, MARA, ILHMF, ZTS, NTTHF, CURLF, TCNNF, ACN, INTU, BXMT, AMAT, COP, EL, APTV, EW, CFG, BSM, ECL, EOG, DE, CMI, ZM, COST, AMT, CMA, GIS, CL, CI, KMX, A, BK, ADSK, HES, OUSM, ADI, ANTM, MCD, SPGI, JCI, ISRG, NOC, OXY, BKNG, PRU, SIVB, SYK, TROW, MMM, UNP, FISV, WFC, HUM, EBAY, LIACF, GILD, AVGO, DG, CHTR, CYDVF, LYB, MMC, IVST,

VZ, GLD, AMGN, MSOS, SLP, BMY, MU, V, GE, BRKL, CLI, AMD, SPOT, LTHM, MRNA, IEFA, ITB, MBB, TIP, Sold Out: SLV, VALE, Z, SCHW, STNE, XOP, GDX, TECK, LIT, PSTH, 3KJB, CIEN, UAA, PFPT, CONE, BABA, WRE, GH, NGG, TOTL, FE, K, CLF, XLE, VTIP, VBR, ENB, IWF, IVOL, DVY, CCIV, LXP, MRVL, EVBG, FCPT, NVAX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, CVS Health Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells iShares Silver Trust, Vale SA, Zillow Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 294 shares, 34.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,355 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 131,216 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 129,842 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.72% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 111,278 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 31,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Forian Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $36.12, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $43.95, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 343.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 2484.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 103,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 237.95%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 380.21%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $442.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 376.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1333.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.