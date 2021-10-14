Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Sells Fastly Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, NIO Inc

- New Purchases: BSCO, BSCN, BSJN, BSJM, BSJO, DVYA, JNJ, STIP, ULTA, NFLX, JPC,
- Added Positions: BSCM, CHY, FNDA, SCHF, AAPL, NOBL, AMZN, FNDX, GOOGL, FB, ARKG, QQQ, ARKK, NAC, PKW, VZ, ARKW, HD, MCD, PG, SQ, MSFT, CRM, QCOM, CLX, SHOP, COST, CRWD, MRK, V, NOC, BMY, CAT, CVS, MO, ABBV, PM, BOE, SO, BSRR, PFE, PEP, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, T, SCHB, SPY, KO, DIS, VCV, BSJL, XLC, XLI, DUK, IGR,
- Sold Out: FSLY, CRSP, NIO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,701 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 89,602 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,139 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 125,957 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 679,750 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 307,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 240,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 167,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 179,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJO)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 164,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $40.14, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.51 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 225,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.
