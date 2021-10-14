Field & Main Bank Buys Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Toyota Motor Corp

- New Purchases: PSR, CNP, ZVIA, F, IVV, LYB, MCK, MLPX, AMED, CTAS, FDX, MMC, POTX,
- Added Positions: PGF, HD, BABA, WMT, TEL, ABNB, MDT, SIVB, XOM, VNQ, QCOM, SHW, TJX, MA, BWA, BA, LUV, SO, SWKS, TSCO, LRCX, MMM, HPQ, GE, EW, EOG, CMI, CMCSA, CVX, CAT, BLK, CB, ECL, DD, WBA, DOW, AMP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, BX, V, UNH, JNJ, MSFT, AVGO, JPM, GS, ETN, INTC, NVDA, BRK.B, WM, NEE, TMO, CRM, DIS, NKE, ACN, COST, FB, AMD, PYPL, AMGN, TMUS, CSCO, LIN, MRVL, NUE, TGT, UNP, ICLN, UPS, ADP, RTX, HON, OTIS, SYK, C, SYY, ABT, XHB, PGX, IDU, TM, GOOG, PANW, GM, PG, ADBE, BKNG, COP, PEP, MRK, ISRG, IBM, BAX, DHR, PRU, MPC, CL, CVS, BMY, SQ, GLD, AMT, LNT, IYM, AFL, VNLA, HSY, SBAC, SLB, PPG, UL, KMB, D, VLO, MNST, DUK, BP, GIS, FSLR, ORCL, LLY, PFE, TSLA,
- Sold Out: KWEB, CCIV,
For the details of Field & Main Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/field+%26+main+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Field & Main Bank
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,375 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,640 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,999 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,740 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 30,293 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.12 and $113.01, with an estimated average price of $107.88. The stock is now traded at around $107.405700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Field & Main Bank initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Zevia PBC. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Field & Main Bank initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Field & Main Bank initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Field & Main Bank added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $146.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Field & Main Bank added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $683.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Field & Main Bank. Also check out:
1. Field & Main Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Field & Main Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Field & Main Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Field & Main Bank keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment