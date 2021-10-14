Field & Main Bank Buys Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Toyota Motor Corp

New Purchases: PSR, CNP, ZVIA, F, IVV, LYB, MCK, MLPX, AMED, CTAS, FDX, MMC, POTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Zevia PBC, TE Connectivity, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co, Alliant Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Field & Main Bank. As of 2021Q3, Field & Main Bank owns 215 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,375 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,640 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,999 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,740 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 30,293 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.12 and $113.01, with an estimated average price of $107.88. The stock is now traded at around $107.405700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Zevia PBC. The purchase prices were between $10.85 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $98.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.76 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $146.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $683.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $292.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.