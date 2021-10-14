Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kathmere Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kathmere+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 706,160 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 296,551 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 268,841 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 172,213 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 117,322 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 590,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.06 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $104.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 134,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 295,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.24 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.606100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 415,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 198,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.356400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 118,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 119,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $302.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: BrightSpire Capital Inc (41W0)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kathmere Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider