Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $547 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 706,160 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 296,551 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 268,841 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 172,213 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 117,322 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 590,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.06 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $104.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 134,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 295,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.24 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.606100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 415,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 198,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.356400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 118,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 119,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $302.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.