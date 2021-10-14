Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF, Walker & Dunlop Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: SPD, WD, GSST, SPYC, JMST, QMOM, SWAN, BJUL, PJAN, BSEP, BDEC, BJAN, IBDM, UJUL, PTIN, UJAN, IBDO, ISWN, IBDN, CSCO, IBDP, UP, BX, JVAL, IBDQ, ACN, TSM, COST, BAUG, NEE, JPUS, ORCL, TSLA, TGT, MSCI, KKR, MO, URI, AZN, INTU, IBML, SPGI, JMOM, BRSP,
- Added Positions: SHYG, PTLC, FNDA, VLUE, GSIE, MTUM, FNDE, MINT, VV, VWO, VEA, USMV, MEAR, GEM, IVLU, SMMU, MSFT, IMTM, AAPL, FNDF, GOOGL, AMZN, GSLC, IVAL, IQLT, JNJ, PEP, V, IMOM, JPM, VTV, PYPL, INTC, QVAL, HD, EFAV, MMM, MA, IEMG, ABT, AMP, PM, KR, FB, MMC, SHOP, UNH, IJR, CAG, MCHP, BKNG, EW, LOW, GWW, VOO, DG, MAA,
- Reduced Positions: VB, EEMV, XOM, VTI, GOOG, FISV, BRK.B, BND, HYG, MRK, VXUS, VEU, AMGN, IEFA,
- Sold Out: XLK, SPY, BABA, SDY, 41W0,
For the details of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kathmere+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 706,160 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 296,551 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 268,841 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 172,213 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 117,322 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $31.12. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 590,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.06 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $104.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 134,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 295,968 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.24 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.606100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 415,465 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 198,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.98 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.356400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 118,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 119,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $302.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3299.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: BrightSpire Capital Inc (41W0)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.
