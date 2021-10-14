Security National Bank Buys Blackstone Inc, Kosmos Energy, Mastercard Inc, Sells Chubb, Hologic Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

- New Purchases: KOS, IJR, VEU, FB, ROP, ARCC, MDP, HTBK,
- Added Positions: BX, AAPL, AMZN, BRK.A, MA, BLK, V, UNH, SIVB, TMO, CRM, DIS, UNP, PANW, HON, MRK, DOW, ADBE, SYK, TSM, LMT, SBUX, GOOGL, GOOG, ATVI, MSFT, LOW, NKE, IJH, TRMB, ROST, PYPL, SEDG, ZTS, HD, MCD, JPM, VZ, RMD, LOGI, PFE, PEP, JNJ, IBM, XOM, KO, CSCO, ACN, ABT, HTGC, COST, BHP, ABBV, MDT, VLO,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, NVDA, MMM, BR, VTI, AMGN, MCHP,
- Sold Out: CB, HOLX, CL, BA,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 119,817 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,995 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 74,446 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,301 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,874 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
Security National Bank initiated holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,541,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Security National Bank initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Security National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Security National Bank initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $462.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Security National Bank initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)
Security National Bank initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $56.3, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Security National Bank added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 648.30%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 61,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Security National Bank added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Security National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 369 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Security National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2828.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Security National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 109.65%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $273.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Security National Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Security National Bank sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Security National Bank sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Security National Bank sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Security National Bank sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.
