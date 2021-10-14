Security National Bank Buys Blackstone Inc, Kosmos Energy, Mastercard Inc, Sells Chubb, Hologic Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Security National Bank Buys Blackstone Inc, Kosmos Energy, Mastercard Inc, Sells Chubb, Hologic Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Security National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, Kosmos Energy, Mastercard Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Chubb, Hologic Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank. As of 2021Q3, Security National Bank owns 101 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Security National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Security National Bank
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 119,817 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,995 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 74,446 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,301 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,874 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
New Purchase: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,541,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Security National Bank initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $462.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $328.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Security National Bank initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $56.3, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 648.30%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 61,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2823.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Security National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2828.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Security National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 109.65%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $273.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Security National Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $266.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Security National Bank. Also check out:

1. Security National Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Security National Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Security National Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Security National Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider